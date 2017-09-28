Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - Trican Well Service Ltd. ("Trican" or the "Company") (TSX:TCW) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted its application to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase, from October 03, 2017 to October 02, 2018 (or until such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of Trican), certain of its outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares"). All purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX or Canadian alternative trading systems at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction.

The Bid has been put in place because the Company believes that the Common Shares are a good investment for the Company in the context of equity market conditions and preferable to reinvestment of excess cash flow into additional equipment. All Common Shares purchased through the Bid will be returned to treasury for cancellation.

As at September 21, 2017, there were 346,585,368 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The number of Common Shares which may be purchased during the period of the Bid will not exceed 34,274,375 Common Shares, which is approximately 10% of the public float for the Common Shares. The public float for the Company's Common Shares as at September 21, 2017 was 342,743,746. Except as permitted under the TSX rules, the Company will not purchase on any given trading day under the Bid more than 458,628 Common Shares, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six calendar months ended August 31, 2017 of 1,834,515 Common Shares.

Trican has engaged BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. as its broker for the purpose of effecting purchases under the Bid and intends to enter into an automatic purchase plan for the NCIB. All purchases under the Bid will be at the discretion of Trican, subject to the rules of the TSX.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Additional information regarding Trican including Trican's most recent Annual Information Form is available under Trican's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.