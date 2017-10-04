Tricentis Announces Accelerate 2017 -- Continuous Testing: Transforming Testing for a DevOps World

Europe's Largest Continuous Testing conference reveals how organizations can keep pace with accelerated software release cycles driven by DevOps

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Tricentis, the leader in Continuous Testing and software test automation, is pleased to announce Accelerate 2017, Tricentis' premier global technical and networking event, taking place October 16-17 in Vienna, Austria. Now in its eleventh year, Accelerate is Europe's largest Continuous Testing conference and provides attendees with the knowledge they need to keep pace with Agile, DevOps, and other industry practices.

Accelerate 2017 features more than 30 speakers, numerous workshops and training sessions, networking opportunities, and interactive ways to connect and engage with Tricentis' technology and innovation experts. Tricentis' recently announced Growth Advisory Board will play a prominent role in Accelerate 2017, as select members of the board will deliver their perspective on software testing's critical role in propelling digital transformation.

Inspiring Keynotes and Panels

Accelerate 2017 will present keynote speakers from Tricentis' leadership team, along with executives from leading healthcare, oil & gas, and financial services verticals who will share insights and best practices with conference attendees. Speakers include representatives from ExxonMobil, Accenture, Wipro, Versicherungskammer Bayern, and many others.

Confirmed keynote sessions include:

Sandeep Johri, Tricentis CEO: Sandeep will discuss how the software testing industry is evolving in response to DevOps and digital disruption. Sandeep will outline what organizations will need to prepare for this disruption, and how Tricentis' current growth, diversification, and future roadmap will ensure that Tricentis remains the leader in continuous testing and test automation.

Todd Pierce, former CDO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Using his experience as a former chief digital officer, and current Tricentis Growth Advisory Board member, Todd will share what today's CxOs expect from testing organizations. Attendees will learn how to transform the view of testing as a cost center to a real driver of business value.

Emmet Keefe, Insight Venture Partners: Emmet will host a CIO panel on the transformative digital transformation initiatives currently on the agenda of many CIOs. While many testers are simply trying to catch up to current demands, the real key to success is being agile enough to meet the accelerated expectations of tomorrow.

Full a full list of confirmed keynote sessions, please visit https://accelerate.tricentis.com/program/

Workshops and Training Sessions

Through valuable workshops and training sessions, Accelerate 2017 attendees will learn about continuous testing trends and new techniques that can be implemented right away at their organizations. Training and workshop topics include the art of exploratory testing, introducing business intelligence and data warehouse testing, and removing automation roadblocks with service virtualization. For a full list of workshops, please visit https://accelerate.tricentis.com/program/

Entertainment and Networking

Accelerate 2017 offers numerous opportunities for attendees to connect with Tricentis Tosca experts and network with peers. Various receptions, lunches, breaks, and the Expo all provide a fun, professional environments, and the Accelerate 2017 will offer a world fare dinner and live band for attendees to enjoy.

WHAT:

Accelerate 2017, Europe's largest Continuous Testing conference

WHEN:

October 16, 2017 - 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

October 17, 2017 - 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Austria Center Vienna, Bruno-Kreisky-Platz 1, 1220 Wien, Austria

HOW:

Register today to attend at no cost: https://accelerate.tricentis.com/register/

About Tricentis

Tricentis provides a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry's most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools -- achieving test automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique model-based test automation and test case design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. Prominent analysts have recognized us as a Leader in both software test automation and in functional automation tools. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from brands such as HBO, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange, A&E, Vantiv, Vodafone, Telstra and UBS. For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on: www.tricentis.com.

©Tricentis and Tosca are registered trademarks of Tricentis. Other trade names used in this document are properties of their respective owners.