Tricentis Announces Growth Advisory Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Tricentis, leader in Continuous Testing and software test automation, has created an advisory board to support its fast-growing global operations. The new Growth Advisory Board consists of more than 30 inaugural members, including representatives from companies such as Cardinal Health, Coca-Cola, Diebold, TD Bank, Barclays, Zurich Insurance Group, and other leading global enterprises. As digital transformation continues to reshape IT organizations, the growth advisory board focuses on helping Tricentis anticipate and understand the perspectives of CIOs.

"Software is the key to creating a competitive advantage across all industries. As DevOps and Digital Transformation continue to dominate the CIO agenda, enterprises can no longer enjoy the luxury of choosing between speed or quality when delivering software," said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Tricentis. "Software testing is not only critical for mitigating business risk, but also it's the single most important factor to achieve speed and process scale. The Growth Advisory Board, incorporating prestigious members of some of the world's most admired organizations, assists Tricentis to plan, prioritize and deliver innovative solutions that assist CIOs to achieve Digital Transformation goals."

Beyond guiding Tricentis' vision, the board will play a key role in assisting Tricentis in prioritizing the company's long-term strategies for both organic and inorganic growth, shaping the company's strategy, products, and services.

"Software testing certainly isn't top-of-mind for most CIOs, its commonly viewed as a necessary evil that impacts time to market," said Sujit Unni CIO, Card Platforms, Barclays. "However, when you think of the complex tech debt ridden technology landscape that most CIOs in large organizations need to deal with while delivering the digital vision for their business, the lack of reliable insight into application quality poses a threat not just to their ability to provide reliable services at scale but also to the very digital transformation itself."

"It has long been the 'holy grail' of the IT industry to provide a fast and cost-efficient way to control top business risks in software releases," said Terry Milholland, Tricentis Growth Advisory Board member. "This can't be reliably achieved by simply throwing more people or more tools at the problem. It requires a deliberately architected approach to continuous risk-based testing of what is important to your customers. This is exactly what Tricentis can deliver."

The Tricentis Growth Advisory Board will play a prominent role in Accelerate 2017, the largest continuous testing conference in Europe on October 16-17. Tricentis, the founding host of Accelerate, will have select members of the Growth Advisory Board deliver their perspective on Digital Transformation and what is required of software testers.

