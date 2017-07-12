Tricentis Introduces Exploratory Testing Tool for Atlassian JIRA

A Fully Integrated JIRA Add-on Facilitates Collaboration for Fast Feedback on Quality Matters -- Enabling Agile Teams to Keep Pace with Accelerated Release Cycles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Tricentis, named the leader in Continuous Testing by top analysts, released the industry's first exploratory testing tool available as a native add-on for Atlassian JIRA. The Tricentis session-based exploratory testing tool simplifies the planning, documentation, and reporting of exploratory testing directly within the JIRA environment -- with full traceability between exploratory test results and the associated JIRA issues.

Exploratory testing helps Agile teams rapidly and reliably deliver comprehensive feedback on the application under test. The semi-structured nature of Tricentis Exploratory Testing provides the flexibility needed to keep pace with constant change -- and helps teams provide fast, valuable feedback on quality matters even if testing time or resources are limited.

"In response to the rising demand for new and innovative software, development teams shifted their software development processes to become more agile and iterative," said Wolfgang Platz, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Tricentis. "This means that there must also be a fundamental change in the way we test software. We have found that exploratory testing is vital for accelerating test cycles and keeping pace with release expectations."

Tricentis Exploratory Testing frees testers to focus on testing without worrying about preparing documentation. Test actions are captured automatically with screenshots and videos that can be annotated -- reducing the time required to document test actions and issues by 80 to 90 percent.

With the Tricentis Exploratory Testing add-on, teams can plan and timebox (allocate a fixed time period for) sessions, write charters, define test objectives, invite team members, and add related artifacts directly from the Atlassian JIRA environment. A broad array of team members -- QA, developers, UX specialists, technical writers, product owners, business analysts, etc. -- can be invited to participate, and they can immediately start testing with the click of a button. Session owners gain a quick overview of session results and progress, while all participating testers get instant access to all the details required for testing.

To facilitate rapid defect reproduction and resolution, session owners can instantly send the responsible developer detailed information about each session and the issues it uncovered, including specific test steps and system information. This simplifies defect reproduction so each issue can be addressed promptly and accurately. Annotated screenshots and videos help developers zero in on the issues and understand the tester's perspective.

"Our primary goal with this JIRA add-on was to elevate exploratory testing to the enterprise level, helping organizations extend their exploratory-testing best practices and tooling across cross-functional teams and marry them with their preferred issue or project management environment," explained Ingo Philipp, Tricentis product manager. "It empowers seamless collaboration on testing without extensive planning. We're enabling a semi-structured, session-based exploratory testing approach that's the perfect complement to test automation -- helping teams rapidly and reliably deliver fast feedback on quality in today's accelerated development environments."

The tool can be downloaded as a free trial at the Exploratory Testing for JIRA page on the Atlassian Marketplace, with fixed pricing upon expiration of the trial period. Additional information can be found on the Tricentis Exploratory Testing Tools page, and a live demonstration will be provided during the Exploratory Testing for JIRA webinar on July 20.

Tricentis supports exploratory testing with a full suite of educational and training materials, including webinars, videos, conferences, workshops, and free online trainings. Visit tricentis.com for details.

