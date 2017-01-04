Tricentis Named a Leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Tricentis, the Continuous Testing Company, has announced that they have been named a Leader in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation report for the second consecutive year.

Get complimentary access to Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation research report here.

Gartner stated in their 2016 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation report: "The growth in DevOps is also creating a strong demand for automation technologies that we expect to last through the next five years, as most organizations currently have very low automation rates. CD practices rely on a fully automated delivery pipeline, including automated functional testing (as well as code quality, security and performance tests)."

"Software quality is mission critical now because a software failure is a business failure," remarked Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis. "Gartner's recognition of Tricentis as a Software Test Automation leader confirms that Tricentis is the next generation software testing solution to enable continuous testing as organizations adopt DevOps. We are in a new era for software testing and the transition from manual testing to continuous testing is absolutely critical for digital transformation across all major industries, including financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment".

Tweet this: Tricentis is named a Leader in the @Gartner, Inc. 2016 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation

We believe that this recognition confirms proven results with our strong combination of Model-based Test Automation, integrated Test Data Management, risk-based Test Case Design, and analytics. Because of Tricentis Tosca's completeness of offering and its continued strong execution globally, we have been known to provide global enterprises with:

A complete and well-rounded testing suite that is ideal for business analysts, manual testers and QA professionals

Strong testing capabilities for UI technologies, mobile and web services, as well as support for packaged applications

Solid relationships with technology, training, and service partners.

Tricentis is a rapidly-growing enterprise software company and Tricentis Tosca is the next generation solution that is recognized for solving software test automation challenges that other vendors cannot handle. Customers have experienced an over 90% increase in test automation rates and significantly faster execution times when comparing Tricentis against conventional testing suites. Tricentis Tosca's unique Model-based Test Automation approach to testing transforms manual testing into manageable and repeatable automated tests while maximizing business risk coverage.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT TRICENTIS

Tricentis, the Continuous Testing Company, specializes in agile market leading software testing tools for enterprises. We help Global 2000 companies adopt DevOps and gain success by achieving software test automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Prominent analysts have recognized us as a Leader in both Software Test Automation and in Functional Automation Tools, with Model-based Test Automation as our standout feature. Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as A&E, Allianz, BMW, ING, Deutsche Bank, Orange, Starbucks, Swiss Re, Toyota, UBS, Vantiv, Vodafone, and Zurich Insurance.

Tricentis has offices in Austria, United States, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Netherlands, Poland, India and Australia.

For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on:

www.tricentis.com

Twitter: @tricentis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRICENTIS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tricentis-technology-&-consulting-gmbh

A free trial of Tricentis Tosca is available at: https://www.tricentis.com/tricentis-tosca-testsuite/trial/