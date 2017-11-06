Tricentis Signs Alliance Partner Agreement with Capgemini to Transform Testing for Agile and DevOps

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Tricentis, the leader in Continuous Testing, has entered into a global alliance and reseller agreement with Capgemini, a global leader in consulting and technology services, that focuses on helping enterprises transform testing to meet the demands of Agile and DevOps. This alliance is an extension of the long-standing relationship between Tricentis and Sogeti, a subsidiary of the Capgemini Group.

The ability to automate an on-demand assessment of a release candidate's level of business risk has become critical for protecting user experience. However, companies have experienced limited success with test automation initiatives, to date. The overall test automation rate is 18 percent, and, on average, only 8 percent for enterprises. Moreover, software testers are now expected to test increasingly complex applications, delivered at the dramatically accelerated pace of Agile and DevOps. A new approach to testing is needed.

Tricentis is committed to helping clients modernize their testing processes to support current and future digital transformation initiatives. This agreement will provide Tricentis clients with best-in-class Continuous Testing tools, methodologies, and training so they can accelerate testing for modern applications and delivery processes.

Hans van Waayenburg, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Leader of Testing Services, Capgemini said, "We are delighted to expand our work with Tricentis. Capgemini's domain expertise and global reach coupled with Tricentis' Continuous Testing platform forms a powerful combination to help customers to adopt modern testing methodologies, which are now essential to optimize critical processes for business development and growth."

"We've worked closely with Capgemini and Sogeti to transform testing at a number of clients transitioning to Agile and then DevOps," explained Tricentis CEO Sandeep Johri. "Throughout these engagements, it became increasingly clear that Capgemini's expertise helps enterprises adopt Tricentis Tosca in a way that delivers measurable business results in terms of accelerating innovation, reducing business risks, and optimizing testing costs. Leveraging the worldwide reach of Capgemini is a great opportunity to make Continuous Testing a reality at business across the globe."

