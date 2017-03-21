Tridonic and EON Reality Show Augmented Reality App To Control And Provision IoT Enabled Industrial Lighting at CeBIT

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - EON Reality Inc., the world leader in Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment, and Tridonic, a leading international supplier of integral lighting solutions, have partnered to develop an augmented reality control and provisioning interface for Tridonic's IoT enabled industrial lighting solution, net4more. The AR application will be announced and demoed at CeBIT as part of Tridonic's keynote: "Lighting as the backbone for the Internet of Things".

By using AR, controlling and provisioning banks of LED lights becomes substantially easier. Lights can be identified and controlled visually through the Augmented Reality application which interfaces with the device over a sophisticated mesh network allowing users locally or from around the world to view device performance or control the light itself. net4more builds on IPv6 protocols allowing easy communication with third party services and devices, specifically in this case EON Reality's AVR platform.

"Lighting will play a decisive role in the Internet of Things as it is everywhere, digital, and connected. It thus forms the ideal backbone for the IoT through which all the other devices can be connected. With our system net4more we will not only be able to connect luminaires, but offer value that goes beyond lighting," explains Mathias Burger, Director Product Management Controls, Tridonic. "Together with EON Reality, we are now exploring how lighting, IoT, and Augmented Reality can be combined to enable further services and make e.g. lighting control or maintenance easier for the user."

EON Reality's AVR platform interfaces with IoT data provided by the net4more solution in augmented reality, both for provisioning and control. The AVR Platform was purpose built to display real-time contextual data from the local environment as well as empower individuals with no programming experience to build an illuminated world with IoT data.

"We strongly believe that Augmented Reality will be the go to interface for the Internet of Things," said Mats Johansson, CEO of EON Reality. "AR allows humans to experience data visually and effectively bridges the man/machine divide. By moving data from computer screens to in the field of view, we are increasing efficiency and productivity for workers in a whole host of industries."

See more details about the presentation on March 23, 2017 at CeBIT here: http://www.cebit.de/event/lighting-as-the-backbone-for-the-internet-of-things/KEY/74785

About Tridonic

As a leading international supplier of intelligent and efficient lighting solutions, Tridonic supports its customers and business partners on their journey to success with intelligent, impressive and sustainable lighting. Our lighting components offer optimum quality, maximum reliability and considerable energy savings, giving our customers a great competitive advantage.

Tridonic continually brings innovations and state-of-the-art lighting solutions to market. 95 percent of our R&D projects are devoted to the development new LED systems and technologies for connected light. Thanks to our in-depth knowledge and our know-how in vertical lighting applications (in areas such as sales, hospitality, office and education, outdoor and industry), leading luminaire manufacturers, architects, electrical planners, lighting designers, electrical contractors and wholesalers place their trust in Tridonic for their indoor and outdoor lighting.

Tridonic is the technology company in the Zumtobel Group and has its headquarters in Dornbirn, Austria. In the 2015/16 fiscal year, Tridonic achieved sales of 410.4 million euros. 1,640 highly qualified employees and sales partners in more than 50 countries throughout the world reflect the company's commitment to the development and introduction of new, intelligent and connected lighting systems. With more than 40 million light points installed per year, Tridonic has a crucial role to play in connected lighting as a key component and important infrastructure for the "Internet of Things".

www.tridonic.com

About EON Reality

EON Reality is the world leader in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based knowledge transfer for industry, education, and edutainment. EON Reality's success is tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every human on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality, since 1999, has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes. EON Reality's global app development network, with twenty-two locations worldwide, has created the world's leading AR/VR library for knowledge transfer with over 7,000 applications. Over 36 million people worldwide have downloaded these applications. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com.

