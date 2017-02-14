Trifacta Accelerates Momentum, Reports Record Growth in 2016

Strong adoption of leading data wrangling platform drives over 4X growth in bookings; Number of enterprise customers triples

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced it ended 2016 with record momentum. The company closed out the year with 4X growth in bookings and more than triple the number of enterprise customers. Trifacta Wrangler is now used by tens of thousands of users at more than 4,500 companies in 135 countries around the globe.

Customer Growth

Trifacta's new customer wins in 2016 come from leading global organizations, across a broad range of industries, such as financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, as well as large government agencies. New customers include: Banco Santander, Bell Canada, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eBay, Enstar Group Limited, Etihad Aviation Group, Munich Re, Nordea Bank and Rank Group Limited, among many others.

"Bell Canada offers telecommunications products and services to a large amount of the Canadian population, and ensuring those subscribers have the best possible customer service is a top priority. Early in 2016, the BI team identified several new complex data sources that were not being utilized for analytical purposes, but would provide net new insights the business had not seen before. With Trifacta, we've been able to accelerate the existing processes of understanding our data, surface data quality issues, and wrangle data sets in preparation for further analysis. The features and functionality in Trifacta are providing us significant productivity gains, while also helping us assess our data more accurately," said Mark Huang, senior manager of business intelligence, Bell Canada.

Since expanding in late 2015, opening offices in London and Berlin, Trifacta has seen strong growth in Europe, gaining a substantial foothold across a broad spectrum of industries including the financial services industry. Europe's largest financial services brands, including Munich Re, Nordea, Santander, Royal Bank of Scotland, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, UniCredit and Enstar now wrangle their data with Trifacta.

"At Enstar, accurately assessing claims and policies requires our team to analyze a huge variety of data. Under traditional tools and processes, our business analysts were restrained from working directly with this data because of their dependency on IT. With Trifacta, our business users have gained a deeper involvement with the raw data, which has accelerated our time to analysis and driven new insights for our business. We're tremendously excited about the new levels of business value we can drive from being able to gain a better understanding of our data in less time, as well as earlier on in the process. Moving forward, we've planned for company-wide adoption of Trifacta as one of our core technologies enabling self-service," said Mark Bendall, lead program architect, Enstar.

Partner Ecosystem Success

In 2016, Trifacta launched the Wrangler Partner Program, a global program to support and enable partners selling, implementing and innovating with Trifacta. The program brings together best-of-breed technology solutions and services to increase the business value and innovation customers derive from their analytics initiatives. The global Wrangler Partner Program ecosystem has over 80 resellers, consulting and technology partners including Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, Infosys, WiPro, Leidos, Qlik and Tableau.

"Within our large enterprise customer base, we continue to see strong adoption in Trifacta's data wrangling solution as part of the broader self-service analytics stack. Trifacta helps our clients unlock the business value of their diverse and fast-growing big data assets with the agility and efficiency that today's fast-paced business environment requires," said Ritika Suri, EVP, corporate development and ventures, Infosys.

Driven by accelerating product adoption, customer success and business expansion, Trifacta continues to further its position as the number one data wrangling solution globally. Additional company milestones in 2016 include:

Gartner analysts state, "By 2020, 85 percent of new BI platform spend by large and midsize organizations globally will be on modern BI platforms that allow all users, including IT, to rapidly build analytics content to meet the demanding time to insight and changing data needs of users. Until now, data preparation has been a major road block to achieving agile and pervasive analytics. Similar to the increasing use of modern BI because of its ease of use and agility, an increasing percentage of new data integration initiatives for analytics will be implemented using agile, self-service data preparation versus existing data integration approaches, particularly as these capabilities mature and become more enterprise capable."1

"2016 was a tremendous year for Trifacta. The growth in new customer adoption, in conjunction with existing customers expanding usage to additional business units and use cases, is testament to the value these organizations are able to realize from data wrangling," said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. "According to IDC, the market opportunity for big data and analytics will grow to more than $187 billion by 2019. Self-service data wrangling is essential for empowering end users and enabling organizations to turn big data into a strategic asset. This year, we will continue innovating to improve the way people work with data, delivering the most productive data prep solution for any data, regardless of the shape, size or location."

Here's what other Trifacta customers are saying:

"With a range of companies in our portfolio that span a variety of industries, we're constantly leveraging huge amounts of data at Rank Group Limited to better understand the competitive landscapes and consumer trends for our investments, as well as track product pricing around the world. All this data arrives in many different formats and types, which makes it near impossible to efficiently transform it for analysis using incumbent technologies. With Trifacta, we're excited to be able to dramatically shorten the time from getting this raw data to uncovering insights, and ultimately act on those insights to drive value for our business faster. We're confident that we've made a sound investment in Trifacta," said Murray Scott, chief data pathologist, Rank Group Limited.

"PRGX is a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services. We provide services to 75 percent of the top 20 global retailers and over 20 percent of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. Using Trifacta and Cloudera technologies to mine large volumes of client data, we're transforming our recovery audit business and expanding our source to pay (S2P) service offering. Data is a driving force behind our business, and we're confident that with Trifacta we have found a tool that will empower us to drive further innovation with our data initiatives," said Tushar Sachdev, chief information officer, PRGX.

About Trifacta

Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling software, significantly enhances the value of an enterprise's big data by enabling users to easily transform and enrich raw, complex data into clean and structured formats for analysis with self-service data preparation. Leveraging decades of innovative work in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning, Trifacta's unique technology creates a partnership between user and machine, with each side learning from the other and becoming smarter with experience. Trifacta is backed by Accel Partners, Cathay Innovation, Greylock Partners and Ignition Partners.