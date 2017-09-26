Trifacta and DataRobot Partner to Modernize Data Wrangling and Automate Machine Learning

Integrated technology offering empowers financial services and insurance organizations to build accurate predictive models and gain deeper insights into their data

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - STRATA DATA CONFERENCE - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced that its Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise and Edge products now integrate with DataRobot's automated machine learning platform. This technology integration enables customers in financial services, life sciences and insurance to streamline the execution of machine learning at scale in order to become AI-driven. The integration between Trifacta and DataRobot supports a variety of deployment options across on-premise and cloud data platforms.

"Consensus works with today's leading connected device retailers to seamlessly integrate their operations across in-store, web, social and mobile channels. Our ability to manage and analyze diverse data from all of these different sources allows us to quickly identify critical events such as fraudulent activity for our Connected Commerce Revenue Cloud™ customers," said Harrison Lynch, senior director of product development, Consensus Corporation. "By incorporating Trifacta and DataRobot into our data wrangling and machine learning operations, we have reduced our data manipulation and model development process from three-to-four weeks to a matter of days."

Data wrangling processes have traditionally been carried out with hand coding techniques. Manual data preparation requires expertise in a coding language, like Python or Java, and is time-consuming, cumbersome and error-prone. As organizations scale their machine learning efforts and adopt modern solutions such as DataRobot, hand coding becomes an increasing bottleneck, which can stall and jeopardize machine learning initiatives. The integrated Trifacta and DataRobot solution enables organizations to accelerate data wrangling and empower analysts of any skill level to quickly build and deploy accurate predictive models.

"AI and machine learning present a transformational opportunity for organizations to drive growth and improve efficiency, but data preparation challenges and a shortage of data science skills hamper this," said Seann Gardiner, EVP of business development, DataRobot. "Our partnership with Trifacta overcomes these barriers and provides a solution that allows organizations to embrace AI quickly and easily. We're excited to make it easier for organizations to use our combined solution and modernize their analytics approach."

"Today's organizations compete on information and an increasing number of businesses are incorporating Trifacta and DataRobot as core components of their modern analytics platform. When used in conjunction with DataRobot, Trifacta provides a powerful way to prepare data for the application of predictive analytics," said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. "AI-driven enterprises will use self-service data preparation and automated machine learning to allow knowledge workers at all skill levels to build and deploy high quality predictive models. Our partnership with DataRobot makes this faster, easier and more accurate."

About DataRobot

DataRobot offers an enterprise machine learning platform that empowers users of all skill levels to make better predictions faster. Incorporating a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform automates, trains and evaluates predictive models in parallel, delivering more accurate predictions at scale. DataRobot provides the fastest path to data science success for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com.

About Trifacta

Trifacta is the global leader in data wrangling. Trifacta leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning to make the process of preparing data faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 8,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta's market-leading data wrangling solutions. Learn more at trifacta.com.