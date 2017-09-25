Trifacta Featured as the Data Wrangling Solution for the Leidos Collaborative Advanced Analytics & Data Sharing Platform

Trifacta and Leidos to Headline Speaking Session, "Tracking The Opioid-Fueled HIV Outbreak with Big Data," at the Strata Data Conference in New York on September 27

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced that Leidos ( NYSE : LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, has chosen Trifacta as the data wrangling solution for the Leidos Collaborative Advanced Analytics & Data Sharing (CAADS™). Leidos leverages Trifacta within CAADS™ to enable government agencies to wrangle biomedical data for more effective analysis within healthcare and life sciences.

"The CAADS™ platform provides an end-to-end solution for predictive analytics in healthcare," said Ravi Hubbly, vice president of data analytics products and services, Leidos. "With Trifacta, the collaboration provides intelligent and interactive self-service data preparation to our customers that has accelerated their overall time to analysis, and uncovered new opportunities for CAADS™."

Leidos provides innovative solutions to meet the challenges that today's federal agencies face. Leidos recognized that data wrangling was a critical aspect of the analytics process for its customers and selected Trifacta as the data wrangling solution within its CAADS™ platform. Trifacta and Leidos collaborate to provide data wrangling and analytics solutions to a growing number of government agencies, including the U.S. Mint, NASA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) among others.

"It's becoming increasingly apparent that data wrangling solutions are a foundational component of a modern analytics platform. Within the Leidos CAADS™ platform, Trifacta provides a powerful way for data analysts to wrangle diverse health and business data with clicks instead of code," said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. "As we'll discuss in our presentation at Strata, this joint solution we're bringing to market with Leidos is delivering new breakthroughs in how federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control are able to utilize information to serve the public interest."

Trifacta and Leidos will be highlighting their collaborative solution at the Strata Data Conference in New York. The joint presentation with the CDC will showcase how the organization leverages Trifacta within CAADS™ to monitor the outbreak of HIV as it relates to the opioid epidemic occurring across the country.

Session: Tracking the Opioid-Fueled HIV Outbreak with Big Data

Speakers: Ells Campbell, Health Scientist, CDC; Connor Carreras, Manager for Customer Success, Trifacta; Ryan Weil, Chief Scientist, Leidos

Location: 1A 01/02

Date: Wednesday, September 27

Time: 2:55pm ET

Dr. M. Ryan Weil, a chief scientist at Leidos, will outline the CDC's approach to the data inference, characterization and visualization processes that are being pioneered by The Microbial Transmission Network Team (MTNT) and explain how the CDC has leveraged the CAADS™ platform including Trifacta to execute their analysis. Connor Carreras, a customer success manager at Trifacta, will demo how MTNT leverages Trifacta's data wrangling solution to perform deeper exploration and more efficient transformation of complex epidemiologic data.

