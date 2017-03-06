Trifacta Recognized as #1 End User Data Preparation Vendor by Dresner Advisory Services for the Third Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced it has been named the 2017 top vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' third annual End User Data Preparation Market Study. This is also the third consecutive year that Trifacta has been recognized as the #1 rated vendor in end user data preparation. Download the full 2017 report here.

"We are seeing momentum continue to build around end user data preparation as a critical component to the success of companies' business intelligence and analytics strategies. Across three years of data, the importance of end-user data preparation remains consistently high," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Congratulations to Trifacta for taking the #1 spot in our report for the third year in a row."

The third edition study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® research series, examines the nature of end-user data preparation, exploring user sentiment and perceptions, the nature of current implementations and future plans. The study addresses key end-user data preparation issues including: user perceptions and intentions around data preparation requirements, including usability, integration and manipulation features; industry support; user requirements; and vendor ratings.

The 2017 report illustrates data preparation as a critical component of organizations' data strategy. The report also pinpoints the features most important to users of data preparation solutions:

Two thirds of respondents say end-user data prep is "critical or "very important," and that sentiment over time has remained consistent

Two-thirds of respondents "constantly" or "frequently" make use of end-user data preparation and have increased use over time

Across three years of data collection, respondents report overall improvement to their data preparation approach, which indicates maturation of the market

The ability to have "immediate preview and feedback" debuted as a top requirement in 2017 and is at least "very important" to almost 80 percent of respondents

The two most popular features, "ability to schedule execution/replay of data transformation" and "ability to iteratively sample data," are either "critical" or "very important" to more than 60 percent of respondents

"Demand for self-service data preparation is greater than ever; in just the last year alone, we've more than tripled the number of enterprise customers," said Adam Wilson, CEO of Trifacta. "Trifacta consistently being recognized as the top vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' End User Data Preparation Market Study validates our commitment to provide the most intuitive, user-friendly data wrangling solution on the market."

Additional Resources

About Trifacta

Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling software, significantly enhances the value of an enterprise's big data by enabling users to easily transform and enrich raw, complex data into clean and structured formats for analysis. Leveraging decades of innovative work in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning, Trifacta's unique technology creates a partnership between user and machine, with each side learning from the other and becoming smarter with experience. Trifacta is backed by Accel Partners, Cathay Innovation, Greylock Partners and Ignition Partners.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for business intelligence (BI) and related areas.