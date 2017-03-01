Trifacta Showcases Data Wrangling Use Cases with Four Sessions at Strata + Hadoop World, San Jose 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced it will headline four different sessions at Strata + Hadoop World 2017 conference in San Jose on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Session Title: Wrangling the Vote: Fueling Campaign Strategies Analyzing Diverse Voter Data

Time: 9-9:30 a.m. PT

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Location: LL20 A

The ability of campaigns to effectively leverage state and national voter files is critical to establishing a data-driven political strategy. But because they are comprised of extreme levels of data diversity, creating these valuable files is a monumental data challenge. Jim Harrold, data services engineer at NationBuilder, explains how his team can wrangle enormous data diversity challenges to power the ever-changing political landscape using Trifacta.

Session Title: Why the Next Wave of Data Lineage is Driven by Automation, Visualization and Interaction

Time: 4:20-5 p.m. PT

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Location: 212 A-B

Erroneous or inconsistent reporting pipelines can cost organizations millions of dollars a year due to inaccurate forecasting, faulty decision making and regulatory fines. Sean Kandel, founder and CTO, and Wei Zheng, VP of products at Trifacta, offer an overview of an entirely new approach to visualizing metadata and data lineage, demonstrating automated methods for detecting, visualizing and interacting with potential anomalies in reporting pipelines.

Session Title: Intelligent Pattern Profiling on Semi-Structured Data with Machine Learning

Time: 11-11:40 a.m. PT

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Location: 230 C

It's well known that data analysts spend 80 percent of their time preparing data and only 20 percent analyzing. To change that ratio, organizations must build tools specifically designed for working with ad hoc (semi-structured) data. Sean Kandel, founder and CTO, and Karthik Sethuraman, senior software engineer at Trifacta discuss the development of a new technique leveraging machine learning to discover and profile the inherent structure in ad hoc datasets.

Session Title: Beyond Polarization: Data UX for a Diversity of Workers

Time: 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Location: 212 A-B

Descriptions of data analysis often waver between two poles: the technical heroics of data science and the broad ideal of "democratizing" data. This is reflected in a corresponding polarization of user experiences. This disparity makes designing broad-adoption interfaces difficult. Joe Hellerstein, the Jim Gray chair of computer science at UC Berkeley and cofounder and CSO at Trifacta, Giorgio Caviglia, principal UX designer and Alon Bartur, director of product management, explain these challenges based on their work on interfaces for data wrangling. Wrangling is an excellent petri dish for data-centric UX design because it couples the need to understand data with the need to manipulate data -- often in contexts that require end-user control and customization to match the peculiarities of each data source.

Trifacta representatives will feature product demonstrations, giveaways and explain how key customers utilize its technology at the event in booth #823. For more information visit here: https://www.trifacta.com/strata-hadoop-sj17/

Trifacta will host a networking reception on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 6:30-8 p.m. PT, in partnership with StreamSets. Space is limited. Please R.S.V.P no later than March 14: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trifacta-streamsets-strata-sj-reception-tickets-32164868989?aff=Trifacta

Conference Location:

San Jose Convention Center

150 West San Carlos St.

San Jose, CA 95113

https://conferences.oreilly.com/strata/strata-ca

