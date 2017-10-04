Trigon Commences Drilling Program at Its Kombat Mine

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its drilling program, as previously announced on September 5, 2017, with the first drill rig having been mobilized to site on October 3, 2017.

The drilling program is focused on the Kombat Central and East areas targeted by the Company for open pit mining, with the primary aim of the first stage of the program being infill drilling to upgrade the current Mineral Resources from the Inferred category to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. A total of 43 holes are planned for this phase, with an aggregate of 1,996 meters to be drilled. The infill drilling is anticipated to take approximately six weeks to complete.

Thereafter, the Company plans to undertake a further drilling program to expand the current Mineral Resource. This three phase program comprises an additional 34 holes, with an aggregate of 1,437 meters to be drilled.

The full drilling program and protocols for the drilling, sampling and QA/QC have been designed by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd to ensure compliance with database requirements for resource modelling purposes.

Stephan Theron, President and CEO of Trigon, commented: "Trigon continues to achieve its targeted milestones in moving forward towards production. We look forward to the results of the drilling program in the next few weeks."

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper operations in Namibia, one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place with significant upside. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licences are three past producing mines including the Company's flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the drilling program, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's ability to obtain financing, the Company's ability to restart the Kombat operations, the Company's expectations for the Kombat operations, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.