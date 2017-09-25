Trigon Receives Environmental Clearance Certificate for Exploration

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the environmental approvals required to commence with exploration on the area targeted for open pit mining at the Company's Kombat project located in northern Namibia ("Kombat").

The Company has received notification from the Minister of Environment and Tourism in Namibia that it has been awarded an Environmental Clearance Certificate for proposed exploration on the mining licences held by Manila Investments (Pty) Ltd, an 80% owned subsidiary of Trigon. The Environmental Clearance Certificate is valid for a period of three years commencing September 18, 2017.

The Company will now commence with its infill drilling program, focused on the Kombat Central and East open pit mining areas, with the objective of upgrading the current Mineral Resources from the Inferred category to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. Please see the Company's press release dated September 5, 2017 for further details regarding the drilling program.

The Company is continuing its discussions with several potential offtake partners in order to assess the opportunities for marketing its product when production has recommenced.

Stephan Theron, President and CEO of Trigon, commented: "We are extremely pleased to announce yet another milestone in the process of bringing Kombat back into production. The outlook for the copper market remains strong and we are well placed to participate in this upside."

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper operations in Namibia, one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place with significant upside. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licences are three past producing mines including the Company's flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding environmental approvals, the planned drilling program, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's ability to restart the Kombat operations, the Company's expectations for the Kombat operations, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.