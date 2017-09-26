Trilio Announces General Availability of TrilioVault 2.5, Featuring Seamless Integration with SUSE Openstack Cloud 7, Application Aware Backup for Microsoft MSSQL and Oracle

New product features also include application aware backups of Sharepoint and MariaDB, and OpenStack configuration backup

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Trilio Data, the first and only comprehensive data protection, backup and recovery solution native to OpenStack, today announced the release of TrilioVault 2.5. Key features of the product upgrade include seamless integration with SUSE Openstack Cloud 7, application aware backup for Microsoft MSSQL and Sharepoint, Oracle, and MariaDB, and OpenStack configuration backup.

"Trilio is committed to serving as a partner in data protection, backup, recovery, and migration processes," said David Safaii, CEO, Trilio Data. "The company's one-of-a-kind platform enables enterprise IT and cloud service providers protect data at a business assurance level, facilitating them to take a holistic and unified approach towards data management."

TrilioVault 2.5 is a major product upgrade. It now enables OpenStack configuration backup, which enhances the data protection methodology of the cloud. TrilioVault 2.5 is expanded beyond tenant-only, to also allow centralized administrators to protect the entire cloud, and its cloud component service (e.g. Nova, Neutron, Glance). It provides tenants the ability to take application-aware backups of leading software packages from Microsoft and Oracle, and quiesce databases within workloads during a backup, on guest machines. In addition, TrilioVault 2.5 now seamlessly integrates within SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7 to provide complete data protection needs.

"The ability to recover applications and data is extremely important for our customers using SUSE OpenStack Cloud," said Frank Rego, Director of ISV Partner Program at SUSE. "This release further demonstrates Trilio's commitment to providing business assurance for SUSE customers."

"Trilio is laser focused on helping all OpenStack users make their data protection processes more efficient and more effective," said Safaii. "Our TrilioVault 2.5 release is validated on and seamlessly integrates with major OpenStack cloud distributions and additional industry leading DevOps tools for quick and simple deployment and scalability of the solution. This will make it easier than ever for users to scale seamlessly with their cloud growth."

To learn more or sign up for a demo of TrilioVault 2.5, visit www.trilio.io/request-demo.

About TrilioVault

TrilioVault is the industry's first and only native recovery, data protection & backup solution for OpenStack clouds. This productized evolution of Raksha (authored by Trilio Data) provides resiliency and business assurance through efficient point-in-time capture, storage, and application recovery. TrilioVault's downloadable, self-service, agentless, forever-scalable platform can efficiently retain synthetic full images, recover any point in time with a single click, and access historical information effortlessly using the Horizon dashboard or leveraging Trilio's rich set of APIs.

TrilioVault is the trusted data backup & recovery solution of leading OpenStack adopters for data protection, migration, resource management, configuration, change management, and sandbox-as-a-service in private, public and hybrid clouds.

About Trilio Data

Trilio Data is an innovator in OpenStack backup and recovery solutions. The company was founded by technologists who, combined, have more than 45 years of experience at some of the world's largest storage vendors. Trilio Data was founded to meet the needs of ever-changing, growing, complex, and scalable cloud based architectures, where flexible and intelligent backup and recovery solutions are no longer a "nice to have" -- instead, they are critical components of a comprehensive IT strategy. For more information, visit www.trilio.io or call +1-508-233-3912. Follow us on Twitter: @triliodata and LinkedIn.