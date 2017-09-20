Trilio Data Named One of Top 20 Most Promising Backup Solution Providers by CIOReview Magazine

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Trilio Data, the first and only comprehensive data protection, backup and recovery solution native to OpenStack, has been recognized by CIOReview Magazine as one of the top 20 backup solution providers of 2017. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIOReview's editorial board to recognize and honor leaders in technology. Trilio is featured among the elite group of companies selected in the September edition of the magazine.

"Trilio has proven itself as an innovator, and a leader within the data protection space," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "The company's inclusion in this year's ranking speaks to both the success that it has achieved to date, and the promise that it exhibits as it continues to pave the way with additional data protection offerings."

"CIOReview's list of the top 20 solutions providers is a valuable resource for companies looking to benefit from the best data protection solutions, while also ensuring that the products are able meet the specific needs for their IT organizations," said David Safaii, CEO, Trilio Data. "Built on the principles of the cloud, Trilio is designed specifically to empower OpenStack users to effectively and efficiently manage their data storage, backup, and recovery processes. With Trilio, organizations can drive greater OpenStack adoption and usage, proficiently manage to and monitor SLA's, and achieve a faster ROI on their OpenStack deployment."

Trilio's flagship product, TrilioVault, is the industry's first and only native storage, recovery, data protection and backup solution for OpenStack clouds. It provides resiliency and business assurance through efficient point-in-time capture, storage, and application recovery. TrilioVault's downloadable, self-service, agentless, forever-scalable platform can efficiently retain synthetic full images, recover any point in time with a single click, and access historical information effortlessly using the Horizon dashboard or leveraging Trilio's rich set of APIs.

TrilioVault is the trusted data backup and recovery solution of leading OpenStack adopters for data protection, migration, resource management, configuration, change management, and sandbox-as-a-service in private, public and hybrid clouds.

To learn more about Trilio and TrilioVault, read the profile in the September 2017 edition of CIOReview Magazine.

About Trilio Data

Trilio Data, headquartered in Hopkinton, Mass., is an innovator in OpenStack backup and recovery solutions. The company was founded by technologists who, combined, have more than 45 years of experience at some of the world's largest storage vendors. Trilio Data was founded to meet the needs of ever-changing, growing, complex, and scalable cloud based architectures, where flexible and intelligent backup and recovery solutions are no longer a "nice to have" -- instead, they are critical components of a comprehensive IT strategy. For more information, visit www.trilio.io or call +1-508-233-3912. Follow us on Twitter: @triliodata and LinkedIn.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Backup Solution Providers 2017" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com