Trilio Data Names Tom Lahive General Manager for Cloud, Service Providers, and Technology Partners

HOPKINTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Trilio Data, the creators of the first and only comprehensive data protection, backup and recovery solution native to OpenStack, has hired Tom Lahive as General Manager for Cloud, Service Providers, and Technology Alliance Partners. A key member of the Trilio leadership team, Lahive will build and manage a team that is responsible for sales, enablement, and marketing to OpenStack service providers and technology alliance partners. He will also develop processes, procedures, and tools to support and streamline the company's sales efforts.

"Tom Lahive is an experienced, motivational, metrics‐driven leader with a proven track record of success, specifically with market-making enterprise technology developers," said David Safaii, CEO of Trilio Data. "His addition to the team is part of Trilio Data's commitment to ensuring success for our customers and partners."

Lahive joins Trilio Data from copy data virtualization company, Actifio, where he served as global director for the service provider program. While at Actifio he initiated the Service Provider program and brokered and managed key relationships with Verizon, IBM, and SunGard. He also held previous roles at market-making technology suppliers EMC/Avamar and StorageNetworks, and was an industry analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, Gartner Group, and IDC.

Lahive is a resident of Wellesley, MA and holds his BSBA from Northeastern University.

About Trilio Data

Trilio Data, headquartered in Hopkinton, Mass., is an innovator in OpenStack backup and recovery solutions. The company was founded by technologists who, combined, have more than 45 years of experience at some of the world's largest storage vendors. Trilio Data was founded to meet the needs of an ever-changing, growing, complex, and scalable database environment, where flexible and intelligent backup and recovery solutions are no longer a "nice to have" -- instead, they are critical components of a comprehensive IT strategy.