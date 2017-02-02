Trillium Therapeutics Outlines Anticipated Activities and Milestones for 2017

- Advancing the two ongoing clinical trials with TTI-621, an IgG1 SIRPaFc fusion protein targeting CD47; updated data anticipated in 2H/2017 - Expanding the CD47 franchise with TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc fusion protein with IND submission planned by end of year; targeting combination therapies - Reporting preclinical data throughout the year at various international scientific conferences - Executing plans for small molecule pipeline and commencing IO discovery program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)(TSX:TRIL), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today outlined its expected 2017 activities and milestones.

Phase 1 trials of TTI-621:

During the year, Trillium expects to make progress in the Phase 1b TTI-621-01 study (NCT02663518) of its anti-CD47 checkpoint inhibitor TTI-621 (SIRPaFc), which is designed to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity across a broad range of hematologic malignancies. One cohort of lymphoma patients is receiving TTI-621 in combination with rituximab, and the company will consider additional combination cohorts based on emerging preclinical data. Furthermore, given the good safety profile of the agent, further dose intensification is planned with the goal of achieving increased blockade of CD47.

In a second Phase 1 trial, TTI-621-02 (NCT02890368), patients with percutaneously accessible solid tumors are receiving intratumoral injections of TTI-621 with the goal of achieving a high level of localized CD47 blockade. The company expects to complete the dose escalation phase, and potentially begin an expansion phase in 2017. This trial provides a unique opportunity to closely characterize local anti-tumor immune responses and to assess the impact of TTI-621 treatment on the tumor microenvironment. Combination cohorts are also under consideration for this trial.

"We are aggressively advancing the TTI-621 clinical program through multiple efforts. After completing the phase 1a dose escalation trial in patients with lymphoma, where we observed preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity at well-tolerated doses, we finished the year with robust enrollment in the 10-cohort expansion phase and recruitment continues to progress well. As our data mature, we intend to explore the addition of other cohorts to this trial. The TTI-621-02 solid tumor trial has enrolled its first patient and we expect this study to provide key scientific data for charting the course of our clinical development program, especially as it relates to combination therapies," said Dr. Niclas Stiernholm, Trillium's Chief Executive Officer. "In TTI-621 we believe that we have a potent CD47-targeting agent, and we aim to identify cancers that depend upon the CD47 'do not eat' signal to evade the immune system."

Trillium intends to provide an update on both ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end. There may be additional opportunities to report on individual cohorts in both trials throughout the year.

Expanding the CD47 Franchise with TTI-622:

In 2017, Trillium is also planning to advance its second SIRPaFc fusion protein, TTI-622, into clinical testing. TTI-622 contains an IgG4 Fc region and is thus anticipated to have a different pharmacologic profile and enable greater exposures in patients than TTI-621 (IgG1 Fc). Like TTI-621, TTI-622 does not bind erythrocytes, and the company believes that this property could give TTI-622 best-in-class status among IgG4-based CD47 blocking agents currently in development. The company plans to submit an IND by the end of 2017 and begin enrolling patients in early 2018, with the goal of rapidly advancing this agent into combination studies.

"With the introduction of TTI-622, we are specifically targeting opportunities for drug combinations that are complementary to TTI-621. Our two SIRPaFc fusion proteins allow us to block CD47 and achieve different levels of Fc receptor engagement on macrophages, which we believe represents a diversified approach to targeting the CD47 axis in the treatment of cancer," said Dr. Bob Uger, Trillium's Chief Scientific Officer. "CD47 is in its infancy as a therapeutic cancer target and we have chosen to apply a broad, science-driven investigative approach to maximize our chances of defining patient populations that will derive clinical benefit from TTI-621 or TTI-622 therapy."

Additional Preclinical Data and Small Molecule Pipeline:

In 2017 Trillium intends to continue investigating SIRPaFc in relevant preclinical models, focusing on combination strategies and mechanism of action studies. The company expects to report data at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Washington D.C., as well as at other international scientific conferences throughout the year.

The company is actively investigating the competitive advantages and positioning of its orally available small molecule bromodomain and EGFR inhibitor programs and expects to provide guidance on the next steps in the first half of 2017. In addition, Trillium recently launched a discovery program against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target using its proprietary fluorine-based chemistry platform.

Trillium's cash balance at the end of 2016 was approximately $50 million. A major component of the company's business strategy continues to be a focus on evaluating potential partnering opportunities across all programs, which may help fund future growth.

The company also announced that its ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange changed to "TRIL" effective Feb. 1, 2017.

About Trillium Therapeutics:

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory ("do not eat") signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic ("eat") signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing in advanced hematologic malignancies, and a second Phase 1 trial is underway in solid tumors (NCT02890368). TTI-622 is an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein being developed for combination therapy with an IND filing expected in H217. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. Stemming from this platform, the company's most advanced preclinical program is an orally available bromodomain inhibitor, followed by an epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist with increased uptake in the brain. In addition, a number of compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets are currently in the discovery phase.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

