Trilogy Energy Corp. Provides Update on Q4 2016 Operations, 2017 Hedging Program and 2017 Guidance

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Trilogy Energy Corp. ("Trilogy" or the "Company") (TSX:TET) is pleased to provide an update on its fourth quarter 2016 Montney and Duvernay operations, report on its current hedging program and provide annual guidance for 2017.

Highlights

Trilogy's 2016 annual production averaged approximately 21,800 Boe/d, with an exit rate in December 2016 of approximately 23,800 Boe/d

Trilogy is estimating net capital expenditures of approximately $72.8 million for 2016, which includes $29.7 million in the fourth quarter 2016

Trilogy's Board of Directors approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million. Management expects the capital program to be funded entirely out of funds flow from operations

For 2017, Trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures to be less than its projected funds flow from operations while growing its production approximately 10 percent over 2016 average production to approximately 24,000 Boe/d, based on current strip pricing and taking into account current Company hedges

The Company plans to invest approximately $60 million into the Kaybob Montney oil pool in 2017 to drill 15 horizontal net wells, complete 18 net wells and complete infrastructure projects that will reduce ongoing operating costs in this area

Trilogy also plans to invest approximately $25 million into the Presley gas pool in 2017 to drill, complete and tie-in 5.25 net wells

The balance of the capital budget will be primarily allocated to developing Trilogy's Duvernay assets in the second half of the year, with lesser amounts allocated to infrastructure, workovers, tie-ins and projects designed to reduce operating costs

The Company is estimating funds flow from operations for 2016 of $56.5 million, which includes a provision in the fourth quarter of 2016 of $5.1 million in connection with the Company's previously reported Kaybob Emulsion Release and approximately $2.5 million on third party downward revenue adjustments for prior year production allocations

Q4 2016 Operating Update

Trilogy's average production during the fourth quarter of 2016 is expected to be approximately 22,600 Boe/d, resulting in annual 2016 average production of approximately 21,800 Boe/d, with production in December 2016 being approximately 23,800 Boe/d. During the quarter, Trilogy recorded a $5.1 million provision for the Kaybob emulsion release reported in October 2016 and a $2.5 million provision for a third party downward revenue adjustment relating to prior year production allocations. Third party revenue adjustments negatively impacted full year 2016 average production by an estimated 115 Boe/d.

Funds flow from operations for the fourth quarter is approximately $22.4 million. Excluding one-time adjustments for the emulsion release ($5.1 million) and revenue allocation ($2.5 million), fourth quarter 2016 funds flow from operations was expected to be approximately $30 million.

Montney Update

Based on the encouraging completion results from its first quarter 2016 Montney horizontal oil wells, the Company elected to increase its Montney drilling activity in 2016 from the 2 wells that were initially planned to a total of 12 wells for the year. Nine of these wells were completed prior to the end of 2016 and the remaining 3 will be completed in 2017.

Improvements to Trilogy's Montney oil well drilling and completion program resulted in well costs declining by approximately 30 percent while productivity generally increased. Cost savings were achieved in the drilling operations through the utilization of multi-well pads and high performance mud motor drilling. The change from hydrocarbon based fracture stimulations to water based fracture stimulations significantly reduced completion costs and allowed the Company to economically increase proppant volume and decrease stage spacing.

Trilogy varied sand volumes per stage from 10 tonnes per stage in its original horizontal Montney oil wells to as much as 20 tonnes per stage in recent wells. At the same time, stage spacing was reduced from 75 meters per stage in the original wells to 50 to 65 meters in the recent wells. Incorporating the efficiencies from its 2016 Montney drilling and completion program, Trilogy plans to drill 15 horizontal Montney oil wells and complete 18 wells in 2017.

The following table summarizes production results from the 9 horizontal Montney oil wells that were drilled, completed and brought on production in 2016. The variable results reflect the evolution of completion techniques described above.

Cum

Oil

MBbl Cum

Gas

MMcf Average

Oil Rate

Bbl/d Average

Gas Rate

MMcf/d Average

Prod.

Boe/d Sand

Tonnes

per stage Stage

Spacing

meters Total

Prod.

Days On

Prod.

Date 02/12-6-64-18W5 68 175 300 0.8 433 10 75 227 May 12 2016 5-6-64-18W5 101 267 464 1.2 664 20 75 216 Mar 18 2016 10-31-64-18W5 13 5 152 0.1 169 20 100 85 Sept 23 2016 02/1-1-64-19W5 46 57 830 1.0 997 20 75 55 Oct 16 2016 2-1-64-19W5 13 6 415 0.2 448 20 65 30 Oct 20 2016 02/2-1-64-19W5 43 39 958 0.9 1,108 20 75 45 Oct 17 2016 02/5-6-64-18W5 65 90 1,197 1.7 1,480 13 50 54 Nov 12 2016 02/4-6-64-18W5 26 20 966 0.7 1,082 20 50 27 Nov 11 2016 03/4-6-64-18W5 11 13 400 0.5 483 20 50 27 Nov 14 2016

Duvernay Update

Trilogy successfully drilled, completed and tied in 2 (2.0 net) horizontal Duvernay wells in 2016. Each well was drilled and completed on a single well pad at a cost of approximately $10.2 million per well. The significant reduction in costs relative to previous wells reflects improvements in efficiencies and operational performance during the drilling and completion operations.

The 02/16-17-61-19W5 well was placed on production November 10, 2016 and has produced for 63 days since that time, producing an aggregate of 17 MBbl of condensate and 194 MMcf of natural gas. Production is currently restricted through a downhole choke which will be pulled once surface flowing pressures stabilize. Liquids recovery from this well has been variable since coming on production relative to other Duvernay wells operated by Trilogy and other producers in the area. This well's condensate gas ratio will be monitored closely over the next few months to confirm that it normalizes in the expected range of approximately 125 Bbl/MMcf.

The 12-21-63-17W5 well was brought on production December 21, 2016 and has produced an aggregate of 9.0 MBbls of crude oil/condensate (42 degree API, density of 814 kg/m3) and 8.9 MMcf of natural gas in the past 17 days. The well is expected to decline from current rates and Trilogy is forecasting the well to stabilize within the initial 6 to 12 producing months.

Cum

Cond

MBbl Cum

Gas

MMcf Average

Oil/Cond

Rate

Bbl/d Average

Gas

Rate

MMcf/d Average

Prod.

Boe/d Condensate

Gas

Ratio

Bbl/MMcf Sand

Conc.

t/m Total

Prod.

Days On

Prod.

Date 2/16-17-61-19W5 17.0 194 280 3.2 813 88 2.2 61 Nov 10 2016 12-21-63-17W5 9.0 8.9 532 0.5 615 1010 2.2 17 Dec 21 2016

2017 Hedge Update

Trilogy has hedged approximately 31 percent of its forecast 2017 production to lock in expected returns from wells drilled in its 2017 capital spending program. Details of the hedges are as follows:

hedged 30,000 MMbtu/d of natural gas for calendar 2017 at NYMEX $3.44 USD

hedged 2,000 Bbl/d of crude oil for calendar 2017 at NYMEX $71.17 CDN

collared 500 Bbl/d of crude oil for calendar 2017 between $38.00 and $57.50 USD WTI

collared 500 Bbl/d of crude oil for calendar 2017 between $42.00 and $52.90 USD WTI

locked-in $1.3 million USD hedging gain for 2017 from the sale and repurchase of certain hedging contracts. The gain is expected to be realized evenly over calendar 2017

2017 Annual Guidance

Trilogy plans to execute a 2017 capital spending budget that is within anticipated 2017 cash flow based on Trilogy's 2017 production expectations and forecasted pricing. Certain projects that were originally planned for 2017 were accelerated into December 2016 to improve efficiencies and take advantage of operational opportunities.

Based on the results from the Company's 2016 Montney oil and gas drilling programs, Trilogy is budgeting capital expenditures of approximately $60 million to drill 15 horizontal Montney net oil wells, complete 18 net wells and develop additional infrastructure in the Kaybob Montney oil pool in 2017. Trilogy will also be allocating approximately $25 million in capital to drill 6 (5.25 net) wells into the Presley Montney gas pool, including 3 extended reach lateral wells and 3 one-mile laterals. The balance of the 2017 capital program will be allocated to Trilogy's Duvernay assets, infrastructure and other projects designed to reduce operating costs. The level of capital to be allocated to Duvernay projects will be reflective of commodity prices and will be weighted to the second half of 2017.

Given the foregoing, Trilogy is providing 2017 annual guidance as follows:

Average production 24,000 Boe/d (~35% oil and NGLs) Average operating costs $8.50/Boe Capital expenditures $130 Million

