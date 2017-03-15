Triloma Continues Growth, Signs Lease for Additional Office Space

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Triloma, a Winter Park, Florida-based private investment management firm, announced today it has leased an additional 9,500 square feet of space in its current downtown Winter Park office building, bringing its total office space to over 17,000 square feet.

"Having this additional space available will allow us to accommodate our growing team," explained managing director, Mike Wood. "More importantly, it affirms our commitment to Winter Park, and we're excited for what the future holds for us here."

To accommodate its rapidly growing team, Triloma has expanded its offices three times since initially leasing 1,763 square feet of space on Park Avenue in late 2013. One of the ways the firm seeks to promote a healthy work/life balance for its associates is by keeping daily commutes as short as possible, which ultimately led Triloma to its current building just a block away on New York Avenue.

Triloma now has 58 associates, each averaging 16 years of investment industry experience. The firm has two public investment offerings currently available, and will continue to offer a series of private investment opportunities this year. Additionally, Triloma intends to introduce new products for 2017 in response to the ever-changing investment and regulatory environments.

This announcement comes on the heels of Triloma reporting more than $200 million in equity capital raised in 2016, as well as plans for continued growth and increased involvement in industry advocacy in 2017.

About Triloma

Triloma is a private investment management firm providing individuals with a unique approach to alternative investment opportunities. Triloma manages and sponsors a group of private and publicly-offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. Triloma specializes in thorough research, individual access, powerful partnerships and excellent service. Triloma is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. For additional information, please visit triloma.com.

Triloma Financial Group is the parent company to Triloma Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer (collectively referred to herein as "Triloma").

