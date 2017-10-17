Triloma Continues to Expand its Leadership Team

Hill Huckman to Serve as Director of Fund Administration

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Hill Huckman joins Triloma Energy Advisors as director of fund administration. Hill is responsible for the administrative, tax and operational activities for the Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds. He also leads the day-to-day management and oversight of certain third-party service providers, including the sub-administrator, and manages the engagement of the external auditor.

Hill was responsible for a broad range of activities including procedure development, distribution calculations, tax return reporting, financial statement preparation and third-party service provider management in his role as fund tax director for Transamerica. He also served as a member of the valuation committee, investment risk committee and trade oversight committee and was the tax officer of the Transamerica family of funds. In addition to his experience with Transamerica, Hill held various positions with Invesco overseeing various aspects of financial and tax accounting for registered investment companies. Hill received a B.B.A. in Accounting and a Masters of Accountancy from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"Hill brings a tremendous wealth of operational and tax experience to Triloma," said Elizabeth Strouse, chief financial officer of Triloma Energy Advisors. "We are pleased to welcome him to the team at this time of continued growth for our organization."

About Triloma

Triloma Financial Group (Triloma) is a relationship-focused investment management firm doing business to change lives. Through our partnership approach and independent model, our seasoned team is able to better anticipate client needs to help them meet their goals. We manage and sponsor a group of private and publicly offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. For additional information, please visit triloma.com.

Triloma Financial Group is the parent company to Triloma Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and Triloma Energy Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser, (collectively referred to herein as "Triloma"). Triloma Energy Advisors serves as the investment adviser to the Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds.

