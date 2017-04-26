Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds Participate in Northeast Natural Energy Investment

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I (the "Funds") announced today their participation, alongside certain other private funds and accounts managed by EIG Global Energy Partners ("EIG"), in a $300 million Senior Secured First Lien Note issuance by Northeast Natural Energy and its affiliates ("NNE"). The transaction was originated, negotiated and structured by EIG on behalf of its managed investment vehicles and the Funds.

NNE is a privately held oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas assets within the Appalachian basin. The floating rate notes mature in five years and are secured by mortgages on the proved reserves in addition to other assets.

"We continue to diversify the Funds' portfolios geographically, across energy infrastructure sub-sectors and different geologic basins," said Deryck Harmer, president and CEO of the Funds. "This investment in Northeast Natural Energy is another strong addition featuring natural gas production primarily in West Virginia and western Pennsylvania."

This addition to the portfolio closely follows the Funds' second international investment in a large renewable power project located in the United Kingdom.

About Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I

Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I are unlisted investment companies that invest primarily in global portfolios of privately originated energy company and project debt. Their investment objectives are to provide shareholders with current income, capital preservation and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Funds are managed by Triloma Energy Advisors and EIG Credit Management Company, wholly owned subsidiaries of Triloma Financial Group and EIG Global Energy Partners, respectively. For additional information, please visit trilomaenergy.com.

About Triloma

Triloma is a private investment management firm providing individuals with a unique approach to alternative investment opportunities. Triloma manages and sponsors a group of private and publicly-offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. Triloma specializes in thorough research, individual access, powerful partnerships and excellent service. Triloma is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. For additional information, please visit triloma.com.

Triloma Financial Group is the parent company to Triloma Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and Triloma Energy Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser, (collectively referred to herein as "Triloma"). Triloma Energy Advisors serves as the investment adviser to the Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds.

Securities offered through Triloma Securities, member FINRA/SIPC.

Triloma, EIG Global Energy Partners, and Northeast Natural Energy are not affiliated.

About EIG Global Energy Partners

EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG) is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $14.4 billion under management as of December 31, 2016. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 35-year history, EIG has invested over $23.1 billion in the sector in more than 310 projects or companies in 36 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For more information, visit eigpartners.com.

This is not an offer. The respective offerings of Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund and Triloma EIG Energy Income Fund - Term I (the "Funds") common stock can be made solely by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. The prospectuses and their supplements, which contain important information about the Funds, can be obtained upon request and without charge by writing to the Funds at 201 N. New York Ave., Suite 250, Winter Park, FL 32789, or by calling the Funds collect at 407-636-7115. Prospective investors should read the prospectuses and their supplements carefully before investing. Investors are advised to consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other information about the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

The Funds' investments in various types of debt securities and instruments may be secured, unsecured, rated and unrated, are subject to non-payment risk, and may be speculative in nature. Investments in senior secured debt present additional risks, including that there is a higher risk of default than with investment-grade bonds. Generally, investments in debt securities with longer-term maturities are subject to greater volatility than investments in shorter-term obligations. The Funds' investments in energy companies expose the Funds to risks associated with adverse economic, environmental or regulatory occurrences affecting the energy sector, a higher volatility of the market and a downturn in the energy sector could have a larger impact on the Funds than on funds that are broadly diversified across many sectors and industries.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Triloma, EIG and the Funds believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Fund's registration statement, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC's website at sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Fund's filings. Triloma, EIG and the Funds assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.