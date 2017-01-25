Triloma Surpasses $200 Million Equity Raise Milestone for 2016

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Triloma, a Winter Park, Florida-based private investment management firm, announced today it raised more than $200 million in equity capital in 2016 -- its first full year of operations.

"Having the alternative investment industry entrust us with over $200 million in capital is a remarkable achievement for our first full year of operations," said Larry Goff, chief executive officer of Triloma Securities, "and we are grateful to our extraordinary team for all their hard work and efforts getting us to this milestone. We continue to make it our priority as a firm to improve the lives of our investors, partners and associates, and we believe our success to be a direct result of this focus."

In 2017, the firm plans to continue to expand its selling syndicate for the Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds, add additional talent to its operations teams, and further diversify its platform of products.

Triloma also will increase its involvement in the Investment Program Association (IPA), the financial service industry's leading education and advocacy body for Direct Investment programs. The IPA has announced the appointment of Triloma managing director Nathan Headrick as chair-elect of the board, assuming the position of chair in 2018. Nick Dolya, president of Triloma Securities, was also named chair-elect of the IPA's Private Placement Committee.

"Triloma is the youngest sponsor ever to provide this level of leadership to the IPA. We appreciate the trust the alternative investment industry has placed in us," said Headrick of Triloma's appointments. "We look forward to being a leader and innovator in 2017 and beyond."

About Triloma

Triloma is a private investment management firm providing individuals with a unique approach to alternative investment opportunities. Triloma manages and sponsors a group of private and publicly-offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. Triloma specializes in thorough research, individual access, powerful partnerships and excellent service. Triloma is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. For additional information, please visit triloma.com.

Triloma Financial Group is the parent company to Triloma Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and Triloma Energy Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser, (collectively referred to herein as "Triloma"). Triloma Energy Advisors serves as the investment adviser to the Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds.

