Trimax Corporation and its Subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc. Provide Significant Corporate Updates

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Trimax Corporation, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., are pleased to announce the following corporate updates.

Name Change:

Management of Saavy Naturals Inc. is in the process of applying for a new corporate name and ticker symbol for Trimax Corporation. Management believes a new name and trading symbol for the Company will help the market to identify the core business focus of the public company. The name of the Company will be legally changed to Saavy Holdings Inc. Management of the company, together with their legal counsel, will take the required steps to affect the name change through required filings with FINRA and the State of Nevada. Management anticipates the name and symbol change process to take approximately 21 days, subject to FINRA approval. Management will make additional announcements relating to the progress of its name and symbol change upon receipt of an effective date.

Bay Rum & Hemp line featured on Good Day Colorado, Fox Channel 31:

As previously announced on September 21 2017, Saavy Naturals Bay Rum & Hemp line was featured on Good Day Colorado Fox Channel 31 on Monday, September 25 2017, during their beauty and care segment.

Saavy Naturals in additional Gelson's Market:

Saavy Naturals products have now been added to the sales floor of Gelson's Market in the city of Thousand Oaks, CA and the city of Encino, CA. Management of the company is excited to announce that Gelson's market recently opened their new location in the city of Thousand Oaks and added Saavy Naturals products to their sales floor for their grand opening.

International Trademark for Saavy Naturals:

Management of the company is pleased to announce that an application for the rights to trademark Saavy Naturals in the countries of France, Germany, China, and Japan have been submitted with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The company will inform the public and the investment community as soon as rights to trademark Saavy Naturals are granted.

Additional legal counsel:

The Company has retained Mr. Peder Davisson to assist management with overseeing and ensuring that the public company remains in full compliance with all public disclosures in order to continue full transparency in the markets. Management anticipates Mr. Peder Davisson will assists in the request to change the trading symbol of Trimax Corporation.

The company will continue to provide additional updates as material events become available.

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com, to name a few.

