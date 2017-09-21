Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc. Appoints Alan Breslaw as Chief Marketing Officer

Saavy Naturals Bay Rum and Hemp Line To Be Featured Monday September 25, 2017 on Fox Channel 31's Good Day Colorado

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Trimax Corporation, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Breslaw as Chief Marketing Officer.

With a vast experience as Head of Sales and Marketing, as well as, Director of Revenue for two of the most popular social network portals in Europe www.planetromeo.com and www.hornetapp.com, Mr. Alan Breslaw brings to Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals over 25 years of experience in sales and online advertising. Mr. Breslaw also possesses a very thorough knowledge in sales and online advertising, which has proven to grow revenues for companies while increasing brand awareness.

Alan Breslaw, CMO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc., stated, "I'm excited to join such an amazing and passionate team of professionals focused on truly 100% natural, luxurious products. I am confident that between my depth of experience and the incredible quality of our products, we will work well together in bringing Saavy Naturals to the masses through the digital marketplace."

Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc., stated, "With the appointment of Mr. Breslaw as Chief Marketing Officer, we are now opening a new chapter for Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals. I am confident this new appointment will help solidify our footprint and growth in the global online market."

To date, Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc. executive team is formed as follows:

Hugo Saavedra - Chief Executive Officer

Debra Saavedra - Chief Operating Officer

Justin Miloro - Chief Operating Officer of the Consumer Division

Jarrod Buttler - Director of International Sales & Marketing

Alan Breslaw - Chief Marketing Officer

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Bay Rum and Hemp line will be featured on Good Day Colorado on Monday September 25, 2017, for their beauty and care segment. Millions of Colorado viewers will learn about this luxurious body care line and the incredible benefits that are found in hemp.

Good Day Colorado on Channel 31 FOX, airs Monday through Friday beginning at 5:00 am MDT.

The company will continue to provide additional updates as material events become available.

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com, to name a few.

For more information please visit our website:

http://www.saavynaturals.com

Social Media Links:

http://www.facebook.com/saavynaturals

http://www.instagram.com/Saavynaturals

http://www.twitter.com/saavynaturals

Safe Harbor

