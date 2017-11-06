Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc. Receive Six Additional Purchase Orders From Gelson's Markets While Increasing Two More Retail Locations for Their All-Natural Body Care Products Throughout Southern California

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Trimax Corporation, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., is pleased to announce six additional purchase orders and the retail expansion of two additional Gelson's Markets including Rancho Mission Viejo for their all-natural body care lines throughout Southern California.

Founded in 1951, Gelson's currently operates 27 full-service specialty market stores in Southern California. Each Gelson's Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market, mixed with high quality specialty items. Their high standards -- for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail -- define the ultimate specialty grocery and market shopping experience. With over 60 years of experience, Gelson's in-house experts know Southern California's lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods, specialty items and exclusive values for their customers.

Gelson's is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality specialty grocery items in an immaculate setting and presentation.

For more information on Gelson's Markets: https://gelsons.com/

Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc., stated, "We are extremely pleased to announce additional purchase orders and the expansion of our body care product line into two additional Gelson's Markets. Anyone living in Southern California knows of their impeccable presentation of specialty items and the knowledgeable staff that Gelson's offers to its customers. We are both honored and pleased to be selling our full product line with a retailer we consider a partner in helping to establish our growth with their growth. As stated previously, I look forward to the expansion of our brand product lines in their markets as we both continue to grow."

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities.

Saavy Naturals Inc. on Shark Tank:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/puxk9o2psttkxqi/SAAVY-SHARKTANK-2.mov?dl=0

Saavy Naturals Inc. on HSN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm9-NHZA6Vs

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Earth Fare and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

For more information please visit our website: http://www.saavynaturals.com

