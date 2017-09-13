Trimax Corporation and Wholly Owned Subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jarrod Butler as Director of International Sales & Marketing

Saavy Naturals Inc. Looks To Increase Global Sales To Korea, Japan, Australia, Germany, France and Spain

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Trimax Corporation, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc. are pleased to announce the appointment of Jarrod Butler as Director of International Sales & Marketing.

Mr. Jarrod Butler Sr. has a passion to provide consumers worldwide the highest quality and purest organic, all natural, non-GMO products that come from America and Canada. Having traveled himself to over 100+ countries, living in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia throughout his life, and seeing the need for high-quality natural/organic brands, he has made it his mission to bring only the best brands to consumers globally.

Mr. Butler will be working closely with his consulting firm 4Change International Group in order to expedite sales for Saavy Naturals in several global markets which have been identified. 4Change International Group® started as a family owned and operated Organic Hemp Farm that produces the highest quality Organic Hemp. Their farm is located on a tropical island in Southeast Asia. Currently, 4Change International Group, has evolved into a full service global trade and development consulting firm that develops companies' export programs; specializing in developing natural and organic health, food, and beauty brands globally.

Currently, Mr. Butler and 4Change International Group is developing 9 brands, in over 70 countries. To date, all have experienced double-digit growth, and in many cases, triple-digit growth each year. As a result of generating new revenue streams, these companies are now able to create more jobs while continuing to develop new, innovative natural products.

In 2016, 4Change International Group brands received 6 Export Achievement Awards, and 1 Presidents E-Award -- which is the nation's most prestigious award for companies exporting. 4Change International prides themselves in being easy to work with, and in ensuring any brand they develop has full support for their export partners. This is not just about revenues. They love their partners, and work hard to take care of them, while protecting their investment. This approach helps to ensure they will become a leader in their geographic market.

Jarrod Butler, Director of International Marketing & Sales, stated, "Myself, as well as, our entire team, is excited and honored to be part of the Saavy Naturals story and to be given the opportunity to add value and leadership to this company's organization, while increasing their brands equity and sales revenue. Their products are amazing; they're all natural, non-GMO, effective, and fun to use. Anyone who has used Saavy Naturals immediately falls in love with how effective the products are, and how amazing they smell and feel." He also stated, "To all export distributors out there, if you're seeking a truly amazing body care line with a company that understands export, and possesses the ability to support our export partners, I would encourage you to reach out to me. Many companies want to be global, but they do not have the ability to support their partners, and that's not the case with Saavy Naturals, with the assistance of 4Change International Group. We are committed to giving our full support, and expect to create a great long-lasting, profitable partnership with proven results."

Jarrod Butler LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jarrod-butler-sr-ab9a3934/

Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax and Saavy Naturals, Inc., stated, "We are extremely pleased to add a seasoned professional like Jarrod Butler to the Savvy Naturals executive team. His experience in dealing with international sales and the global export market will prove to be extremely valuable in our ability to expedite sales on a global market. While we are immediately laying the groundwork for extensive international sales, we expect to be exporting our product line to countries like Korea, Japan, Australia, Germany, France and Spain over the next several months."

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s, CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all-natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all-natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities for Saavy Naturals.

Saavy Naturals Inc. on Shark Tank:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/puxk9o2psttkxqi/SAAVY-SHARKTANK-2.mov?dl=0

Saavy Naturals Inc. on the Home Shopping Network:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm9-NHZA6Vs

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

For more information please visit our website:

http://www.saavynaturals.com

Social Media Links:

http://www.facebook.com/saavynaturals

http://www.instagram.com/Saavynaturals

http://www.twitter.com/saavynaturals

For more information on 4Change International Group:

4Change International Group:

https://4changeintgroup.com/

contact: letsconnect@4changeintgroup.com

