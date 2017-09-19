Trimax Corporation and Wholly Owned Subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc. Announces Bay Rum & Hemp Featured on www.hemphelps.org

Saavy Naturals Continues To Increase Brand Awareness, Sales and Marketing With Large Hemp Network

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Trimax Corporation, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc. is pleased to announce its Saavy Naturals Bay Rum & Hemp line joins Hemp Helps (www.hemphelps.org) on the mission to promote the hemp movement.

With over 200,000 hemp supporters, followers, and potential consumers combined in their social media today, Hemp Helps has created a platform for Hemp vendors to share their products to other people who are also interested in the Hemp Movement. Hemp Helps true passion is to spread the truth about the capabilities and potential that Hemp offers, while creating awareness about the benefits that can be found in hemp.

"We are pleased to be part of Hemp Helps September campaign, having our Bay Rum & Hemp line featured on the Hemp Helps extensive network. This exposure will create significant brand value and recognition, which may contribute to additional revenue streams and an increase in our books both short term and long term" said Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals, Inc.

For more information about Hemp Helps and Saavy Naturals, visit the following link: https://www.hemphelps.org/hemp-raffle

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s, CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all-natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all-natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities for Saavy Naturals.

Saavy Naturals Inc. on Shark Tank:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/puxk9o2psttkxqi/SAAVY-SHARKTANK-2.mov?dl=0

Saavy Naturals Inc. on the Home Shopping Network:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm9-NHZA6Vs

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

For more information please visit our website:

http://www.saavynaturals.com

Social Media Links:

http://www.facebook.com/saavynaturals

http://www.instagram.com/Saavynaturals

http://www.twitter.com/saavynaturals

4Change International Group:

https://4changeintgroup.com/

contact: letsconnect@4changeintgroup.com

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Trimax Corporation Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "should," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Trimax Corporation Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Trimax Corporation Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.