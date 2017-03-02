TriMetals Mining Inc. Intercepts 30.5 Metres at 1.31 g/t AuEq* at South Jumbo (Etna)

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI) ( OTCQX : TMIAF), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results from the final drill holes of the 2016 program on the Gold Springs project located in Utah and Nevada.

Link to Location Map showing Jumbo Trend:

http://www.trimetalsmining.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/GSPR_Figure1-09-17v2mpm.pdf

Two additional holes were completed in the South Jumbo on the Etna target and three within Central Jumbo. Highlights from the final holes include 1.1 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag, equating to 1.31 g/t AuEq* over 30.5 metres in hole E-16-008 which was drilled from the same location as E-16-004 (24.4 metres at 2.04 g/t Au, 11.49 g/t Ag, PR January 11, 2017) but at a steeper angle to test the down dip continuity of the system.

Link to map showing South Jumbo (Etna) Plan and Sections:

http://www.trimetalsmining.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/EtnaPlanSections201750Proj.pdf

Three holes were drilled within the central portion of the Jumbo trend, the State Section target, returning 12.2 metres at 0.79 g/t Au and 5.79 g/t Ag in hole SS-16-001. This hole is located 500 metres south of the Jumbo resource area and 1,100 metres from the 2016 Etna holes. The other two holes located in Central Jumbo were reconnaissance holes drilled into areas of structural complexity to better understand the geology and did not intersect any significant gold mineralization.

Ralph Fitch, President and CEO of the Company stated, "The final drill results from the 2016 program continue to demonstrate the size and strength of the mineralizing systems at Gold Springs. From an exploration standpoint it is very significant that hole SS-16-001, located between the two known blocks of mineralization on the Jumbo Trend, and drilling into a partially covered area, intersected a portion of the Jumbo mineral system. This hole located in the central portion of the Jumbo Trend, between the North Jumbo and South Jumbo (Etna) targets, intersected the mineralized system, again confirming the continuity of the mineralization flanking the 5.5 km long Jumbo Structural Trend resistivity high. All this new mineralization discovered in the Jumbo Trend and at Thor is presently being incorporated in our updated resource estimate which is expected to be published in Q1."

The final Thor hole T-16-011, was drilled to offset T-16-001 and intersected 4.0 g/t Au and 55.7 g/t Ag over 3.1 metres. Another 375 metres south, two additional scouting holes (SH-16-001 and 002) also intersected mineralization indicating that the system continues to the south.

Link to Thor T-16-011 Map and Section:

http://www.trimetalsmining.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ThorPlanSecDH-T-16-011.pdf

Below is a complete list of the final set of results from the 2016 drill program;

Target Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) AuEq* (g/t) South Jumbo E-16-007 1.5 32.0 30.5 0.50 5.03 0.58 Void Old Workings 32.0 36.6 4.6 and 36.6 45.7 9.1 0.63 10.73 0.80 and 97.5 102.1 4.6 0.98 36.5 1.57 and 134.1 152.4 18.3 0.34 1.67 0.37 South Jumbo E-16-008 33.5 64.0 30.5 1.1 15.6 1.31 and 134.1 146.3 12.2 0.67 3.75 0.73 Central Jumbo SS-16-001 88.4 100.6 12.2 0.79 5.79 0.88 Thor T-16-011 134.1 158.5 24.4 0.92 11.02 1.10 Inc. 141.8 144.8 3.1 4.00 55.7 4.90 and 195.1 199.6 4.6 1.87 15.3 2.12 Thor SH-16-001 24.4 33.5 9.1 0.42 1.75 0.45 Thor SH-16-002 3.1 12.2 9.1 0.29 0.66 0.30

* Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") calculated using a 61.9 gold to silver ratio and assumes 100% metallurgical recoveries. True width is approximately 80-90% of Thickness.

Hole ID Easting UTM NAD 27 Northing UTM NAD 27 Elevation Feet Azimuth Inclination TD (ft) TD (m) T-16-011 759431 4198287 6926 235 -70 725 221.0 E-16-007 760577 4196649 6620 90 -70 525 160.0 E-16-008 760544 4196755 6612 90 -70 560 170.7 SS-16-001 761209 4197649 6743 270 -65 505 153.9 SS-16-002 761281 4198125 6825 270 -65 465 141.7 SS-16-003 761032 4197673 6786 270 -65 405 123.4 SH-16-001 759368 4197813 6746 270 -50 465 141.7 SH-16-002 759189 4197622 6598 50 -65 425 129.5

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person on the Gold Springs property is Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration - North America of TriMetals Mining Inc. and he has reviewed and approved the content of this press release. The Qualified Person verified the data for its geological reasonableness, checked all the inputs and verified the analytical data through an analysis of the blanks and standards submitted with the drill-chip samples.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Approximately 7 kg of RC chips were sent to the laboratory for each 1.52 metre drill interval. Fifteen percent of the samples submitted by the Company are blanks and standards for QA/QC purposes. In addition, the laboratory also includes duplicates of samples, standards, and blanks. The results of these check assays are reviewed prior to the release of data. All RC chip sample assays are also reviewed for their geological context and checked against the drill logs.

Assay Method

TMI Assays were performed in Sparks, Nevada by Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories, an ISO 9001:2000 Certified laboratory. Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30-gram sample with an AAS finish with samples assaying greater than 10 g/t re-assayed using a 30-gram sample and a gravity finish. All other elements were analyzed by a four acid leach ICP method coded MA300.

No known drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors have been observed that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to in this news release.

* Gold Equivalent

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) in this press release was calculated using a 61.9 gold to silver ratio and assumes 100% metallurgical recoveries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of March 2, 2017.