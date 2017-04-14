TriNet Hosts the HR Room at Access During NY TechDay

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) -

WHO: Heather U'Ren, executive director of client services at TriNet, will moderate a group of late-stage business founders as they discuss hot HR issues affecting the technology community. At TriNet, Heather manages a team of HR professionals who provide strategic and operational HR support. She has been serving TriNet clients since 2011. Prior to joining TriNet, Heather spent 13 years working in leadership, learning and development, sales, and service for the financial industry, most notably for Wells Fargo.

WHAT: Access is a one-day conference, presented by NY TechDay, that brings startup executives together to gain real, actionable insights. Access is designed for mid-stage startup executives to learn from experienced late-stage startup founders. The day will consist of 10 session rooms -- each featuring a specific topic track -- for a total of more than 60 sessions. TriNet is proud to be sponsoring the HR breakout room at NY TechDay Access, where topics will cover business strategy mid-stage startup founders must know to grow their company.

The TriNet-hosted HR room is an opportunity for NY TechDay attendees to get answers to their most pressing HR-related questions. Sessions in the HR room include:

The Benefit of Benefits

Scaling Your Business and Your Leadership Team

Onboarding and Transitioning

Through their questions and comments, attendees determine the exact content of the sessions in this "ask me anything" format.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The HR room will host six 50-minute sessions throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Pier 94

711 12th Ave. (55th St. and the West Side Highway)

New York, NY 10019

REGISTER: Cost to attend is $235 and includes 10 individual private-session rooms, each featuring a different topic track. Participants can register here.