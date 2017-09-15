TriNet Presents: Juggle the Struggle in Denver

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) -

WHO: Indeg Berdusis is corporate counsel on TriNet's litigation group, where she is responsible for overseeing employment practices litigation involving clients' worksite employees. She routinely provides employment best practices training to TriNet's sales and human capital groups. Her legal practice has also included insurance defense with a specialty in employment discrimination. She holds a juris doctor from Quinnipiac University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in political science and French from Muhlenberg College.

WHAT: This event is designed to walk you through some of the most pressing HR concerns that are currently top-of-mind and in the news. Attendees will hear about updated regulations, why they matter for SMBs and TriNet's suggestions on how to tackle compliance issues in 2017.

Complimentary lunch will be served.

WHEN: Thursday, September 21, 2017

11:30 a.m. MT

WHERE: Ruth's Chris Steak House

707 15th St.

Denver, CO 80202

REGISTER: RSVP here; space is limited.