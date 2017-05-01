Trinidad Drilling Announces Changes to its Stock Option Plan in Alignment with ISS Recommendations

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) -

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (Trinidad) announces that the board of directors of Trinidad (the "Board") has approved minor amendments to its stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). The amendments have been proposed to align the Option Plan with recommendations raised by Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") in the course of its review of the matters to be voted on at the upcoming annual meeting of the shareholders of Trinidad to be held on May 10, 2017 (the "Meeting"). As the Option Plan already complies with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Trinidad's Board of Directors has approved these changes with the goal of bringing Trinidad's Option Plan in line with current corporate governance best practices and addressing what Trinidad understands were the factors that resulted in ISS issuing a negative recommendation for re-approval of the Option Plan at the Meeting.

The amendments to the Option Plan will reduce the number of common shares of Trinidad subject to the Option Plan to a rolling 4% of the issued and outstanding shares, provide for double trigger acceleration of vesting of options upon a change of control, and provide that all grants of options made pursuant to the Option Plan shall be subject to a new incentive compensation clawback policy adopted by the Corporation. The Toronto Stock Exchange will have to approve the amended and restated Option Plan and Trinidad will be making application for the same.

The amended and restated Option Plan will be proposed to the shareholders for ratification at the Meeting. A copy of the amended and restated Option Plan can be found on Trinidad's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Board feels that these amendments bring Trinidad's Option Plan in line with current corporate governance best practices and address all of the concerns raised by ISS with respect to the Option Plan.

Trinidad believes a critical component of their executive compensation program is the provision of long-term incentives to the executives, senior managers and other key employees of the organization to ensure that a clear link exists between employee compensation and the growth in shareholder value. The Option Plan is a fundamental component of its corporate strategy which is designed to align individual goals and objectives with Trinidad's objective of creating shareholder value.

