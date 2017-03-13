Trinidad Drilling Announces Changes to its Management Team

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) ("Trinidad" and the "Company") announced today that it has made changes to its management team.

Effective March 12, 2017, Lyle Whitmarsh, Trinidad's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, has left Trinidad to pursue other interests. Brent Conway, previously Trinidad's President, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Trinidad would like to thank Lyle for his many contributions during his career at Trinidad and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Brent has extensive experience in oil field services, including a long history with Trinidad, having joined the company in 2001 as Chief Financial Officer. From 2008, in addition to his role as CFO, he was appointed as Executive Vice President and took on the added responsibility of Trinidad's operations. In 2012, he was appointed to the role of President. Prior to joining Trinidad, Brent worked in the energy services and financial sectors. Brent holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Certified General Accountant designation. Brent also holds an Institute of Corporate Directors designation.

