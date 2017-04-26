Trinidad Drilling Announces Changes to Management Roles

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) ("Trinidad" and "the Company") is pleased to announce changes to management roles. Adrian Lachance will assume the expanded role of Chief Operating Officer and Randy Hawkings will assume the new role of Executive Vice President, US Operations.

"Adrian and Randy bring extensive experience in the oil and gas industry to their new positions," said Brent Conway, Trinidad's President and CEO. "Their continued contributions to managing our operations and assisting in the future direction of the Company will be invaluable as we guide Trinidad for success in the current improving conditions and through future industry cycles."

Adrian has been with Trinidad for 14 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, US and International. During his career with Trinidad, Adrian has held various senior positions within the Company, including responsibility for the Company's US and international operations, rig design and manufacturing, and corporate business development. Adrian was a key driver behind the Company's successful expansion in to the US in 2005, and continues to be an integral part of the innovative and unique rig designs that have built Trinidad's reputation as a high performance driller. Prior to joining Trinidad, Adrian was the owner of a private drilling company, Bear Drilling, which was acquired by Trinidad in 2003.

Randy joined Trinidad in 2015 as Executive Vice President, Canadian Operations and Mexico following the acquisition of CanElson Drilling, where he held the position of President and CEO. In his new role, Randy will be responsible for running the Company's US operations. In addition, he will set up and manage Trinidad's performance drilling and technology integration initiatives. Randy holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and holds a Professional Engineer designation with the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicist of Alberta.

