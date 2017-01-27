Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Prices Previously Announced Private Offering of US$350 Million Senior Notes

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) -

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) ("Trinidad" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced private placement of US$350 million senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") and extended the maturity date of such Notes by one year. Interest on the Notes will accrue at the rate of 6.625% per annum and will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2017. Interest payments will be made to holders of record on the February 1 and August 1 immediately preceding each interest payment date. The Notes will mature on February 15, 2025.

The Notes are being offered and sold only on a prospectus-exempt basis to institutional "accredited investors" in certain provinces of Canada and, in the United States, are being offered and sold only to "qualified institutional investors" in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

On January 25, 2017, Trinidad announced that it had launched an offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 (the "2019 Notes"), of which US$450 million is currently outstanding. Trinidad expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to fund purchases of 2019 Notes under the Tender Offer.

Subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals and the satisfaction of customary conditions, the private placement of the Notes is expected to close on February 8, 2017.

In addition to the private placement of the Notes and the Tender Offer, the Company is also currently undertaking a public offering of its common shares, as announced on January 19, 2017 and January 20, 2017. These refinancing transactions, if completed as currently proposed, are expected to lower the Company's overall outstanding debt levels and associated financing costs, extend the maturity of its fixed long-term debt obligations, provide greater flexibility through the amendments to its credit facility currently contemplated and allow the Company additional room to pursue growth or upgrade opportunities that may arise.

Trinidad is a growth-oriented corporation that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TDG. Trinidad's divisions currently operate in the drilling sector of the oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, through joint venture arrangements, Trinidad operates drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and is currently assessing operations in other international markets. Trinidad is focused on providing modern, reliable, expertly designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad's drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry.

