Trinity Bank Reports: 2017 First Quarter Net Income Down 62.5%; Dividend Increase 6.5%

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Trinity Bank N.A. ( OTC : TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2017.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income After Taxes of $357,000 or $.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $952,000 or $.84 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of 61.9%.

President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "Obviously, the first quarter of 2017 reflects less than satisfactory earnings. As mentioned in previous communications, we have identified a non-performing credit, and for that relationship we made a substantial provision to the Loan Loss Reserve in the first quarter. In spite of this provision ($1,000,000), we were still profitable and we are actively reducing our loss exposure."

"We occupied our newly expanded and renovated facility in January. The staff and our customers are very pleased. You are welcome to come by for a tour."

"Trinity Bank is still enjoying moderate growth in both loans and deposits. Operating efficiency remains excellent. We have had non-performing loans before, and our net loan losses since inception (14 years ago) have been less than $300,000 in total. We look forward to resuming our historical outstanding profitability in subsequent quarters."

"Trinity Bank will distribute its 11th semi-annual dividend on April 28, 2017. The April dividend will be $.49 per share, an increase of 6.5% over the October 2016 dividend of $.46 per share."

Profitability 3/31/2017 3/31/2016 Return on Assets 0.61% 1.73% Return on Equity 4.85% 14.01% Average for Quarter Ending % (in 000's) Loans $ 130,977 $ 122,069 7.3 Deposits $ 203,600 $ 190,020 7.1 Actual for Quarter Ending (in 000's) 3/31/2017 3/31/2016 % Net Interest Income $ 2,006 $ 1,917 4.6 Non-Interest Income 130 143 (9.1 ) Non-Interest Expense (881 ) (885 ) (0.5 ) Pretax Preprovision Income $ 1,255 $ 1,175 6.8 Gain on Sale of Securities and Assets $ (1 ) $ 49 N/M Loan Loss Provision 1,000 0 N/M Pre Tax Income 254 1,224 (79.2 ) Income Tax 103 (272 ) N/M Net Income $ 357 $ 952 (62.5 ) Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,121 1,131 Earnings per Share $ 0.32 $ 0.84 (61.9 )

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended March 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2017 2016 Change Interest income $2,145 $2,043 5.0 % Interest expense 139 126 10.3 % Net Interest Income 2,006 1,917 4.6 % Service charges on deposits 42 39 7.7 % Other income 88 104 -15.4 % Total Non Interest Income 130 143 -9.1 % Salaries and benefits expense 508 509 -0.2 % Occupancy and equipment expense 104 78 33.3 % Other expense 269 298 -9.7 % Total Non Interest Expense 881 885 -0.5 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,255 1,175 6.8 % Gain on sale of securities (1 ) 27 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 22 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 1,000 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 254 1,224 -79.2 % Provision for income taxes (103 ) 272 N/M Net Earnings $357 $952 -62.5 % Basic earnings per share 0.32 0.85 62.4 % Basic weighted average shares 1,108 1,120 outstanding Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.84 61.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,121 1,131 Average for Quarter March 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2017 2016 Change Total loans $130,977 $122,069 7.3 % Total short term investments 14,089 16,414 -14.2 % Total investment securities 82,294 76,418 7.7 % Earning assets 227,360 214,901 5.8 % Total assets 234,058 220,262 6.3 % Noninterest bearing deposits 70,654 63,433 11.4 % Interest bearing deposits 132,946 126,587 5.0 % Total deposits 203,600 190,020 7.1 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 320 355 -9.9 % Shareholders' equity $29,701 $28,758 3.3 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Average for Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Total loans $130,977 $124,012 $120,931 $118,028 $122,069 Total short term investments 14,089 21,884 14,035 16,766 16,414 Total investment securities 82,294 81,207 81,166 80,062 76,418 Earning assets 227,360 227,103 216,132 214,856 214,901 Total assets 234,058 232,931 221,332 219,895 220,262 Noninterest bearing deposits 70,654 72,209 61,241 58,456 63,433 Interest bearing deposits 132,946 129,186 128,103 130,204 126,587 Total deposits 203,600 201,395 189,344 188,660 190,020 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 320 361 361 358 355 Shareholders' equity $29,701 $29,746 $30,278 $29,460 $28,758 Quarter Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Interest income $2,145 $2,050 $2,010 $2,016 $2,043 Interest expense 139 138 136 134 126 Net Interest Income 2,006 1,912 1,874 1,882 1,917 Service charges on deposits 42 42 38 37 39 Other income 88 89 115 87 104 Total Non Interest Income 130 131 153 124 143 Salaries and benefits expense 508 526 476 520 509 Occupancy and equipment expense 104 77 72 76 78 Other expense 269 210 268 267 298 Total Non Interest Expense 881 813 816 863 885 Pretax pre-provision income 1,255 1,230 1,211 1,143 1,175 Gain on sale of securities (1 ) 79 91 67 27 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 19 22 Provision for Loan Losses 1,000 0 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 254 1,309 1,302 1,229 1,224 Provision for income taxes (103 ) 237 283 263 272 Net Earnings $357 $1,072 $1,019 $966 $952 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.96 $ 0.91 $ 0.96 $ 0.84

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Ending Balance March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Total loans $131,531 $132,140 $123,995 $117,616 $120,214 Total short term investments 28,599 9,615 12,817 13,269 21,082 Total investment securities 81,820 83,241 80,951 79,974 78,737 Total earning assets 241,950 224,996 217,763 210,859 220,033 Allowance for loan losses (2,662 ) (1,652 ) (1,644 ) (1,633 ) (1,624 ) Premises and equipment 2,698 2,525 1,764 1,425 1,444 Other Assets 5,950 6,875 8,918 5,353 5,189 Total assets 247,936 232,744 226,801 216,004 225,042 Noninterest bearing deposits 78,381 74,537 67,702 59,753 63,151 Interest bearing deposits 139,409 127,986 127,123 124,839 130,828 Total deposits 217,790 202,523 194,825 184,592 193,979 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 361 361 361 355 Other Liabilities 923 472 1,793 1,235 1,842 Total liabilities 218,713 203,356 196,979 186,188 196,176 Shareholders' Equity Actual 29,015 29,201 28,106 28,097 27,180 Unrealized Gain - AFS 208 187 1,716 1,719 1,686 Total Equity $29,223 $29,388 $29,822 $29,816 $28,866 Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Nonaccrual loans $2,527 $2,753 $3,173 $1,349 $1,383 Restructured loans $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $2,527 $2,753 $3,173 $1,349 $1,383 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $0 $121 $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 1.92 % 2.08 % 2.56 % 1.15 % 1.15 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Balance at beginning of period $1,652 $1,644 $1,633 $1,624 $1,613 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 10 8 11 9 11 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 10 8 11 9 11 Provision for loan losses 1,000 0 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $2,662 $1,652 $1,644 $1,633 $1,624 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 2.02 % 1.25 % 1.33 % 1.39 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 105 % 60 % 52 % 121 % 117 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.76 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.61 % 1.84 % 1.84 % 1.76 % 1.73 % Return on average equity (annualized) 4.81 % 14.32 % 13.46 % 13.12 % 13.19 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 4.85 % 14.97 % 14.33 % 13.97 % 14.01 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.69 % 12.86 % 13.68 % 13.40 % 13.06 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.20 % 4.13 % 4.14 % 4.16 % 4.32 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.95 % 3.88 % 3.88 % 3.92 % 4.08 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 37.0 % 35.8 % 36.2 % 38.8 % 38.4 % End of period book value per common share $26.37 $26.50 $26.89 $26.67 $25.77 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $26.19 $26.33 $25.34 $25.13 $24.27 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,108 1,109 1,109 1,118 1,120

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3 Months Ending March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 14,089 34 0.97% 0.97% $ 16,414 28 0.70% 0.70% FRB Stock 372 6 5.91% 6.00% 370 7 7.57% 7.57% Taxable securities 446 1 0.90% 0.90% 308 0 0.00% 0.00% Tax Free securities 81,475 545 2.68% 3.86% 75,740 475 2.59% 3.92% Loans 130,977 1,559 4.76% 4.76% 122,069 1,533 5.05% 5.05% Total Interest Earning Assets 227,359 2,145 3.77% 4.20% 214,901 2,043 3.80% 4.32% Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 4,444 4,201 Other assets 4,178 2,778 Allowance for loan losses (1,923 ) (1,618 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 6,699 5,361 Total Assets $ 234,058 $ 220,262 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 105,954 79 0.30% 0.30% 102,850 80 0.31% 0.31% Certificates and other time deposits 26,993 60 0.89% 0.89% 23,737 46 0.79% 0.79% Other borrowings 321 0 0.30% 0.30% 355 0 0.30% 0.30% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 133,268 139 0.42% 0.42% 126,942 126 0.40% 0.40% Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 70,654 63,433 Other liabilities 435 1,129 Shareholders' Equity 29,701 28,758 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 234,058 $ 220,262 Net Interest Income and Spread 2,006 3.36% 3.78% 1,917 3.41% 3.92% Net Interest Margin 3.53% 3.95% 3.60% 4.08%