Trinity Bank Reports: 2017 First Quarter Net Income Down 62.5%; Dividend Increase 6.5%

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2017.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income After Taxes of $357,000 or $.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $952,000 or $.84 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of 61.9%.
President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "Obviously, the first quarter of 2017 reflects less than satisfactory earnings. As mentioned in previous communications, we have identified a non-performing credit, and for that relationship we made a substantial provision to the Loan Loss Reserve in the first quarter. In spite of this provision ($1,000,000), we were still profitable and we are actively reducing our loss exposure."
"We occupied our newly expanded and renovated facility in January. The staff and our customers are very pleased. You are welcome to come by for a tour."
"Trinity Bank is still enjoying moderate growth in both loans and deposits. Operating efficiency remains excellent. We have had non-performing loans before, and our net loan losses since inception (14 years ago) have been less than $300,000 in total. We look forward to resuming our historical outstanding profitability in subsequent quarters."
"Trinity Bank will distribute its 11th semi-annual dividend on April 28, 2017. The April dividend will be $.49 per share, an increase of 6.5% over the October 2016 dividend of $.46 per share."
|Profitability
|3/31/2017
|3/31/2016
|
|Return on Assets
|0.61%
|1.73%
|Return on Equity
|4.85%
|
|Average for Quarter Ending
|%
|(in 000's)
|Loans
|$
|130,977
|
|
|$
|122,069
|
|
|7.3
|
|Deposits
|$
|203,600
|
|
|$
|190,020
|
|
|7.1
|
|Actual for Quarter Ending
|(in 000's)
|3/31/2017
|
|
|
|3/31/2016
|
|
|%
|
|Net Interest Income
|$
|2,006
|
|
|$
|1,917
|
|
|4.6
|
|Non-Interest Income
|130
|
|
|
|143
|
|
|(9.1
|)
|Non-Interest Expense
|(881
|)
|
|
|(885
|)
|
|(0.5
|)
|Pretax Preprovision Income
|$
|1,255
|
|
|$
|1,175
|
|
|6.8
|
|Gain on Sale of Securities and Assets
|(1
|)
|
|49
|
|
|N/M
|
|Loan Loss Provision
|1,000
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|N/M
|
|Pre Tax Income
|254
|
|
|
|1,224
|
|
|(79.2
|)
|Income Tax
|103
|
|
|
|(272
|)
|
|N/M
|
|Net Income
|357
|
|
|952
|
|
|(62.5
|)
|
|Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|1,121
|
|
|
|1,131
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per Share
|0.32
|
|
|0.84
|
|
|(61.9
|)
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
|
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|Change
|Interest income
|$2,145
|
|
|$2,043
|
|5.0
|%
|139
|
|
|126
|
|10.3
|%
|2,006
|
|
|1,917
|
|4.6
|%
|Service charges on deposits
|42
|
|
|39
|
|7.7
|%
|88
|
|
|104
|
|-15.4
|%
|130
|
|
|143
|
|-9.1
|%
|Salaries and benefits expense
|508
|
|
|509
|
|-0.2
|%
|104
|
|
|78
|
|33.3
|%
|269
|
|
|298
|
|-9.7
|%
|881
|
|
|885
|
|-0.5
|%
|Pretax pre-provision income
|1,255
|
|
|1,175
|
|6.8
|%
|Gain on sale of securities
|(1
|)
|
|27
|
|N/M
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|N/M
|
|0
|
|
|22
|
|N/M
|
|Provision for Loan Losses
|1,000
|
|
|0
|
|N/M
|
|Earnings before income taxes
|254
|
|
|1,224
|
|-79.2
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|(103
|)
|
|272
|
|N/M
|
|Net Earnings
|$357
|
|
|$952
|
|-62.5
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|0.32
|
|
|0.85
|
|62.4
|%
|Basic weighted average shares
|1,108
|
|
|1,120
|
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.32
|
|
|0.84
|
|61.9
|%
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,121
|
|
|1,131
|
|
|
|Average for Quarter
|BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|Change
|
|Total loans
|$130,977
|
|
|$122,069
|
|7.3
|%
|Total short term investments
|14,089
|
|
|16,414
|
|-14.2
|%
|Total investment securities
|82,294
|
|
|76,418
|
|7.7
|%
|Earning assets
|227,360
|
|
|214,901
|
|5.8
|%
|Total assets
|234,058
|
|
|220,262
|
|6.3
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|70,654
|
|
|63,433
|
|11.4
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|132,946
|
|
|126,587
|
|5.0
|%
|Total deposits
|203,600
|
|
|190,020
|
|7.1
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|320
|
|
|355
|
|-9.9
|%
|Shareholders' equity
|$29,701
|
|
|$28,758
|
|3.3
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|Sept. 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|Total loans
|$130,977
|
|
|$124,012
|
|$120,931
|
|$118,028
|
|$122,069
|Total short term investments
|14,089
|
|
|21,884
|
|14,035
|
|16,766
|
|16,414
|Total investment securities
|82,294
|
|
|81,207
|
|81,166
|
|80,062
|
|76,418
|Earning assets
|227,360
|
|
|227,103
|
|216,132
|
|214,856
|
|214,901
|Total assets
|234,058
|
|
|232,931
|
|221,332
|
|219,895
|
|220,262
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|70,654
|
|
|72,209
|
|61,241
|
|58,456
|
|63,433
|Interest bearing deposits
|132,946
|
|
|129,186
|
|128,103
|
|130,204
|
|126,587
|Total deposits
|203,600
|
|
|201,395
|
|189,344
|
|188,660
|
|190,020
|Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|320
|
|
|361
|
|361
|
|358
|
|355
|Shareholders' equity
|$29,701
|
|
|$29,746
|
|$30,278
|
|$29,460
|
|$28,758
|Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|Sept. 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|$2,145
|
|
|$2,050
|
|$2,010
|
|$2,016
|
|$2,043
|Interest expense
|139
|
|
|138
|
|136
|
|134
|
|126
|Net Interest Income
|2,006
|
|
|1,912
|
|1,874
|
|1,882
|
|1,917
|Service charges on deposits
|42
|
|
|42
|
|38
|
|37
|
|39
|Other income
|88
|
|
|89
|
|115
|
|87
|
|104
|Total Non Interest Income
|130
|
|
|131
|
|153
|
|124
|
|143
|Salaries and benefits expense
|508
|
|
|526
|
|476
|
|520
|
|509
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|104
|
|
|77
|
|72
|
|76
|
|78
|Other expense
|269
|
|
|210
|
|268
|
|267
|
|298
|881
|
|
|813
|
|816
|
|863
|
|885
|Pretax pre-provision income
|1,255
|
|
|1,230
|
|1,211
|
|1,143
|
|1,175
|Gain on sale of securities
|(1
|)
|
|79
|
|91
|
|67
|
|27
|Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|
|
|0
|
|0
|
|0
|
|0
|Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|
|
|0
|
|0
|
|19
|
|22
|Provision for Loan Losses
|1,000
|
|
|0
|
|0
|
|0
|
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,224
|Provision for income taxes
|(103
|)
|
|237
|
|283
|
|263
|
|272
|Net Earnings
|$357
|
|
|$1,072
|
|$1,019
|
|$966
|
|$952
|Diluted earnings per share
|$ 0.32
|
|
|$ 0.96
|
|$ 0.91
|
|$ 0.96
|
|$ 0.84
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|March 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Sept. 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|Total loans
|$131,531
|
|
|$132,140
|
|
|$123,995
|
|
|$117,616
|
|
|$120,214
|
|28,599
|
|
|9,615
|
|
|12,817
|
|
|13,269
|
|
|21,082
|
|81,820
|
|
|83,241
|
|
|80,951
|
|
|79,974
|
|
|78,737
|
|Total earning assets
|241,950
|
|
|224,996
|
|
|217,763
|
|
|210,859
|
|
|220,033
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|(2,662
|)
|
|(1,652
|)
|
|(1,644
|)
|
|(1,633
|)
|
|(1,624
|)
|2,698
|
|
|2,525
|
|
|1,764
|
|
|1,425
|
|
|1,444
|
|5,950
|
|
|6,875
|
|
|8,918
|
|
|5,353
|
|
|5,189
|
|Total assets
|247,936
|
|
|232,744
|
|
|226,801
|
|
|216,004
|
|
|225,042
|
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|78,381
|
|
|74,537
|
|
|67,702
|
|
|59,753
|
|
|63,151
|
|139,409
|
|
|127,986
|
|
|127,123
|
|
|124,839
|
|
|130,828
|
|Total deposits
|217,790
|
|
|202,523
|
|
|194,825
|
|
|184,592
|
|
|193,979
|
|Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|
|
|361
|
|
|361
|
|
|361
|
|
|355
|
|923
|
|
|472
|
|
|1,793
|
|
|1,235
|
|
|1,842
|
|Total liabilities
|218,713
|
|
|203,356
|
|
|196,979
|
|
|186,188
|
|
|196,176
|
|Shareholders' Equity Actual
|29,015
|
|
|29,201
|
|
|28,106
|
|
|28,097
|
|
|27,180
|
|208
|
|
|187
|
|
|1,716
|
|
|1,719
|
|
|1,686
|
|$29,223
|
|
|$29,388
|
|
|$29,822
|
|
|$29,816
|
|
|$28,866
|
|Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Sept. 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|Nonaccrual loans
|$2,527
|
|
|$2,753
|
|
|$3,173
|
|
|$1,349
|
|
|$1,383
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|$2,527
|
|
|$2,753
|
|
|$3,173
|
|
|$1,349
|
|
|$1,383
|
|Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$0
|
|
|$121
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|
|$0
|
|Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets
|1.92
|%
|
|2.08
|%
|
|2.56
|%
|
|1.15
|%
|
|1.15
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|March 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Sept. 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|Balance at beginning of period
|$1,652
|
|
|$1,644
|
|
|$1,633
|
|
|$1,624
|
|
|$1,613
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|10
|
|
|8
|
|
|11
|
|
|9
|
|
|11
|
|10
|
|
|8
|
|
|11
|
|
|9
|
|
|11
|
|1,000
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|$2,662
|
|
|$1,652
|
|
|$1,644
|
|
|$1,633
|
|
|$1,624
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|as a percentage of total loans
|2.02
|%
|
|1.25
|%
|
|1.33
|%
|
|1.39
|%
|
|1.35
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|105
|%
|
|60
|%
|
|52
|%
|
|121
|%
|
|117
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.76
|%
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|
|N/A
|
|Quarter Ending
|March 31,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Sept. 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.61
|%
|
|1.84
|%
|
|1.84
|%
|
|1.76
|%
|
|1.73
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|4.81
|%
|
|14.32
|%
|
|13.46
|%
|
|13.12
|%
|
|13.19
|%
|Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|4.85
|%
|
|14.97
|%
|
|14.33
|%
|
|13.97
|%
|
|14.01
|%
|Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|12.69
|%
|
|12.86
|%
|
|13.68
|%
|
|13.40
|%
|
|13.06
|%
|Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.20
|%
|
|4.13
|%
|
|4.14
|%
|
|4.16
|%
|
|4.32
|%
|Effective Cost of Funds
|0.25
|%
|
|0.25
|%
|
|0.26
|%
|
|0.25
|%
|
|0.24
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.95
|%
|
|3.88
|%
|
|3.88
|%
|
|3.92
|%
|
|4.08
|%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|37.0
|%
|
|35.8
|%
|
|36.2
|%
|
|38.8
|%
|
|38.4
|%
|End of period book value per common share
|$26.37
|
|
|$26.50
|
|
|$26.89
|
|
|$26.67
|
|
|$25.77
|
|End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$26.19
|
|
|$26.33
|
|
|$25.34
|
|
|$25.13
|
|
|$24.27
|
|End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,108
|
|
|1,109
|
|
|1,109
|
|
|1,118
|
|
|1,120
|
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|3 Months Ending
|March 31, 2017
|
|March 31, 2016
|
|Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Equivalent
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Equivalent
|YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Yield
|Yield
|
|Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Yield
|Yield
|Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short term investment
|$
|14,089
|
|34
|
|0.97%
|0.97%
|
|$
|16,414
|
|28
|
|0.70%
|0.70%
|
|372
|
|6
|
|5.91%
|6.00%
|
|
|370
|
|7
|
|7.57%
|7.57%
|
|446
|
|1
|
|0.90%
|0.90%
|
|
|308
|
|0
|
|0.00%
|0.00%
|
|81,475
|
|545
|
|2.68%
|3.86%
|
|
|75,740
|
|475
|
|2.59%
|3.92%
|
|130,977
|
|1,559
|
|4.76%
|4.76%
|
|
|122,069
|
|1,533
|
|5.05%
|5.05%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|
|227,359
|
|2,145
|
|3.77%
|4.20%
|
|
|214,901
|
|2,043
|
|3.80%
|4.32%
|Noninterest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|4,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Transaction and Money Market accounts
|
|105,954
|
|79
|
|0.30%
|0.30%
|
|
|102,850
|
|80
|
|0.31%
|0.31%
|
|26,993
|
|60
|
|0.89%
|0.89%
|
|
|23,737
|
|46
|
|0.79%
|0.79%
|
|321
|
|0
|
|0.30%
|0.30%
|
|
|355
|
|0
|
|0.30%
|0.30%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|133,268
|
|139
|
|0.42%
|0.42%
|
|
|126,942
|
|126
|
|0.40%
|0.40%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|3.53%
|3.95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.60%
|4.08%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31
|
|
|March 31
|
|2017
|
|%
|
|2016
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|$76,442
|
|58.12%
|
|$65,545
|
|54.52%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|20,303
|
|15.44%
|
|22,584
|
|18.79%
|Residential
|20,897
|
|15.89%
|
|19,607
|
|16.31%
|Construction and development
|13,065
|
|9.93%
|
|10,867
|
|9.04%
|824
|
|0.63%
|
|1,611
|
|1.34%
|Total loans (gross)
|131,531
|
|100.00%
|
|120,214
|
|100.00%
|Unearned discounts
|0
|
|0.00%
|
|0
|
|0.00%
|Total loans (net)
|$131,531
|
|100.00%
|
|$120,214
|
|100.00%
|
|March 31
|
|
|
|March 31
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$30,912
|
|
|
|$28,804
|
|
|$151,085
|
|
|
|$136,828
|
|
|19.20%
|
|
|
|19.86%
|
|
|20.46%
|
|
|
|21.05%
|
|
|12.40%
|
|
|
|12.34%
|
|
|OTHER DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's)
|17
|
|
|
|16
|
|Stock Price Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High
|$63.00
|
|
|
|$49.00
|
|
|Low
|$53.50
|
|
|
|$46.75
|
|
|Close
|$63.00
|
|
|
|$47.00
|
|