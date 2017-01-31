Trinity Bank "Streak" Continues: Every Year Since Inception (May 2003) Is Better Than Previous Year

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Trinity Bank N.A. ( OTC : TYBT)

2016 Earnings Per Share increased 7.8% over 2015 results

Strong Equity to Assets ratio of 12.65%

Return on Assets of 1.79% and Return on Equity of 14.32% reflect excellent performance

Trinity Bank N.A. ( OTC : TYBT) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016.

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $1,072,000 or $.96 per diluted common share, compared to $977,000 or $.86 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 11.3%.

For the year 2016, Net Income After Taxes amounted to $4,009,000, or $3.56 per diluted common share, compared to $3,733,000, or $3.30 per diluted common share for 2015, an increase of 7.8%.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "Operating results for 2016 represent our 13th consecutive year of improved performance. Trinity Bank produced a number of firsts in 2016.

1) First year to earn $4,000,000 in Net Income After Tax

2) First quarter to earn over $1,000,000 (both 3Q and 4Q)

3) First year to pay out more than $1,000,000 in dividends

While we are pleased with these milestones, Trinity Bank faces challenges as we add staff and increase the size of our banking facility. These investments in people and space are necessary for us to continue to make progress in the future. As shown below, Trinity continues to perform at a high level. Results for both ROA and ROE would place Trinity in the top 5% of the banks in the U.S."

For Year Ending 2016

2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Return on Assets 1.79 %

1.79 % 1.68 % 1.58 % 1.51 % 1.46 % Return on Equity (excluding unrealized gain on securities) 14.32 %

14.69 % 14.29 % 13.83 % 13.21 % 13.22 %

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending December 31 % December 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Interest income $ 2,050 $ 2,070 -1.0 % $ 8,120 $ 7,890 2.9 % Interest expense 138 107 29.0 % $ 534 $ 398 34.2 % Net Interest Income 1,912 1,963 -2.6 % 7,586 7,492 1.3 % Service charges on deposits 42 50 -16.0 % $ 156 $ 186 -16.1 % Other income 89 87 2.3 % 397 $ 340 16.8 % Total Non Interest Income 131 137 -4.4 % 553 526 5.1 % Salaries and benefits expense 526 627 -16.1 % $ 2,031 $ 2,024 0.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 77 68 13.2 % $ 302 $ 264 14.4 % Other expense 210 149 40.9 % $ 1,046 $ 1,013 3.3 % Total Non Interest Expense 813 844 -3.7 % 3,379 3,301 2.4 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,230 1,256 -2.1 % 4,760 4,717 0.9 % Gain on sale of securities 79 18 N/M $ 263 $ 61 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M $ 0 $ 70 N/M Gain on sale of other assets 0 21 N/M $ 41 $ 21 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 76 N/M 0 76 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,309 1,219 7.4 % 5,064 4,793 5.7 % Provision for income taxes 237 242 -2.1 % $ 1,055 $ 1,060 -0.5 % Net Earnings $ 1,072 $ 977 9.7 % $ 4,009 $ 3,733 7.4 % Basic earnings per share 0.97 0.87 11.1 % 3.59 3.33 7.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,109 1,121 1,116 1,121 outstanding Diluted earnings per share 0.96 0.86 11.3 % 3.56 3.30 7.8 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,120 1,132 1,127 1,132 Average for Quarter Twelve Months Ending December 31 % December 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Total loans $ 124,012 $ 124,316 -0.2 % $ 121,267 $ 117,821 2.9 % Total short term investments 21,884 16,894 29.5 % 17,355 15,502 12.0 % Total investment securities 81,207 71,663 13.3 % 79,629 71,068 12.0 % Earning assets 227,103 212,873 6.7 % 218,251 204,391 6.8 % Total assets 232,931 217,961 6.9 % 223,624 209,627 6.7 % Noninterest bearing deposits 72,209 67,719 6.6 % 64,586 60,101 7.5 % Interest bearing deposits 129,186 120,853 6.9 % 127,783 121,879 4.8 % Total deposits 201,395 188,572 6.8 % 192,369 181,980 5.7 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 361 361 0.0 % 359 412 -12.9 % Shareholders' equity $ 29,946 $ 27,733 8.0 % $ 29,613 $ 26,315 12.5 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Average for Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Total loans $ 124,012 $ 120,931 $ 118,028 $ 122,069 $ 124,316 Total short term investments 21,884 14,035 16,766 16,414 16,894 Total investment securities 81,207 81,166 80,062 76,418 71,663 Earning assets 227,103 216,132 214,856 214,901 212,873 Total assets 232,931 221,332 219,895 220,262 217,961 Noninterest bearing deposits 72,209 61,241 58,456 63,433 67,719 Interest bearing deposits 129,186 128,103 130,204 126,587 120,853 Total deposits 201,395 189,344 188,660 190,020 188,572 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 361 361 358 355 361 Shareholders' equity $ 29,746 $ 30,278 $ 29,460 $ 28,758 $ 27,733 Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Interest income $ 2,050 $ 2,010 $ 2,016 $ 2,043 $ 2,070 Interest expense 138 136 134 126 107 Net Interest Income 1,912 1,874 1,882 1,917 1,963 Service charges on deposits 42 38 37 39 50 Other income 89 115 87 104 87 Total Non Interest Income 131 153 124 143 137 Salaries and benefits expense 526 476 520 509 627 Occupancy and equipment expense 77 72 76 78 68 Other expense 210 268 267 298 149 Total Non Interest Expense 813 816 863 885 844 Pretax pre-provision income 1,230 1,211 1,143 1,175 1,256 Gain on sale of securities 79 91 67 27 18 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 19 22 21 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 76 Earnings before income taxes 1,309 1,302 1,229 1,224 1,219 Provision for income taxes 237 283 263 272 242 Net Earnings $ 1,072 $ 1,019 $ 966 $ 952 $ 977 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.91 $ 0.86 $ 0.84 $ 0.86

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Ending Balance Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Total loans $ 132,140 $ 123,995 $ 117,616 $ 120,214 $ 127,871 Total short term investments 9,615 12,817 13,269 21,082 20,095 Total investment securities 83,241 80,951 79,974 78,737 72,616 Total earning assets 224,996 217,763 210,859 220,033 220,582 Allowance for loan losses (1,652 ) (1,644 ) (1,633 ) (1,624 ) (1,613 ) Premises and equipment 2,525 1,764 1,425 1,444 1,397 Other Assets 6,875 8,918 5,353 5,189 8,008 Total assets 232,744 226,801 216,004 225,042 228,374 Noninterest bearing deposits 74,537 67,702 59,753 63,151 73,078 Interest bearing deposits 127,986 127,123 124,839 130,828 125,772 Total deposits 202,523 194,825 184,592 193,979 198,850 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 361 361 361 355 355 Other Liabilities 472 1,793 1,235 1,842 1,095 Total liabilities 203,356 196,979 186,188 196,176 200,300 Shareholders' Equity Actual 29,201 28,106 28,097 27,180 26,755 Unrealized Gain - AFS 187 1,716 1,719 1,686 1,319 Total Equity $ 29,388 $ 29,822 $ 29,816 $ 28,866 $ 28,074 Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,753 $ 3,173 $ 1,349 $ 1,383 $ 0 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,753 $ 3,173 $ 1,349 $ 1,383 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 121 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 2.08 % 2.56 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 0.00 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, LOAN LOSSES 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,644 $ 1,633 $ 1,624 $ 1,613 $ 1,528 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 8 11 9 11 9 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 8 11 9 11 9 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 0 76 Balance at end of period $ 1,652 $ 1,644 $ 1,633 $ 1,624 $ 1,613 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.25 % 1.33 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.26 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 60 % 52 % 121 % 117 % N/A Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.06 % Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.84 % 1.84 % 1.76 % 1.73 % 1.79 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.32 % 13.46 % 13.12 % 13.19 % 14.09 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.97 % 14.33 % 13.97 % 14.01 % 14.84 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.86 % 13.68 % 13.40 % 13.06 % 12.72 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.13 % 4.14 % 4.16 % 4.32 % 4.23 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.20 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.88 % 3.88 % 3.92 % 4.08 % 4.03 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 35.8 % 36.2 % 38.8 % 38.4 % 36.2 % End of period book value per common share $ 26.50 $ 26.89 $ 26.67 $ 25.77 $ 25.07 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 26.33 $ 25.34 $ 25.13 $ 24.27 $ 23.89 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,109 1,109 1,118 1,120 1,120

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 16,983 137 0.81 % 0.81 % $ 15,502 96 0.62 % 0.62 % Investment securities 372 24 6.00 % 6.00 % 370 22 5.95 % 5.95 % Tax Free securities 79,629 2,007 2.52 % 3.63 % 71,068 1,740 2.45 % 3.53 % Loans 121,267 5,952 4.91 % 4.91 % 117,821 6,032 5.12 % 5.12 % Total Interest Earning Assets 218,251 8,120 3.72 % 4.13 % 204,761 7,890 3.85 % 4.23 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 3,968 3,612 Other assets 3,038 2,757 Allowance for loan losses (1,633 ) (1,503 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 5,373 4,866 Total Assets $ 223,624 $ 209,627 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 102,554 319 0.31 % 0.31 % 99,705 273 0.27 % 0.27 % Certificates and other time deposits 25,249 214 0.85 % 0.85 % 22,175 124 0.56 % 0.56 % Other borrowings 359 1 0.28 % 0.28 % 412 1 0.24 % 0.24 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 128,162 534 0.42 % 0.42 % 122,292 398 0.33 % 0.33 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Demand deposits 64,566 60,101 Other liabilities 1,283 919 Shareholders' Equity 29,613 26,315 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 223,624 $ 209,627 Net Interest Income and Spread 7,586 3.30 % 3.71 % 7,492 3.53 % 3.91 % Net Interest Margin 3.48 % 3.88 % 3.66 % 4.03 %