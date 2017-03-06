Trio Health to Present Data Showing Patient Demand for Curative Hepatitis C Therapies Including Denial Rates by Payer Type

Interim findings from 15,000-patient study to be reviewed on webcast on March 8, 2017

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Trio Health today announced it will unveil interim results from its study evaluating real-world demand for curative hepatitis C treatments. Using its first-of-a-kind platform designed to track drug prescriptions, starts and denials in real time -- from a doctor's prescription to the pharmacy to payers -- Trio will present rates of treatment denials based on payer type, including Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers. The study includes over 15,000 patients nationwide.

The data will be presented at a meeting in New York City organized by The Trout Group and webcast beginning at 12:15 p.m. EST on March 8, 2017. To hear the webcast, please go to at http://triohealth.troutgroup.com.

