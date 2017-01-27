FRANKENMUTH, MI--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark has been recognized as a winner in the Hotels for Families category of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. The property is ranked number 5 out of the top 25 in the nation. TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site, highlights properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe.

"The hallmarks of Travelers' Choice winners are remarkable service, quality and value," said Zehnder's Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. "Last year we were ranked number 18 in the top 25 in the same category. We are extremely pleased to have ascended to the fifth place. We attribute this recognition to the dedication of our employees who provide superior service and help us maintain a top quality facility year round."

Zehnder's Splash Village and Waterpark invested $20 million just three years ago to expand both the hotel and waterpark. Families now enjoy a total of 50,000 square feet of aquatic adventures highlighted by Michigan's only waterpark with a retractable roof. The expansion also includes a 20-person hot tub, a six-story family raft ride; a six-story super loop body slide; zero-entry activity pool with water geysers, water basketball and volleyball, action river and various fun family aquatic activities. The 12 foot x 12 foot private poolside cabanas provide resort-style amenities.

Visitors also enjoy the original waterpark area that opened in 2005 with a lazy river, whirlpool hot tub, 400-gallon dumping bucket, water geysers and sprays, a four-story tube slide, and the Elf Hollow Café.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state's top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder's retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder's at www.zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999, for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.