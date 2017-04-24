TriStar Gold Files Final Short Form Prospectus for Equity Financing

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TriStar Gold Inc. ("TriStar Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TSG) is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario in connection with a proposed marketed offering of units (the "Units") of the Company, originally announced on March 23, 2017 (the "Offering"). A minimum of 13,333,333 Units and a maximum of 23,333,333 Units will be issued in the Offering at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of between C$4,000,000 and C$7,000,000, subject to an over-allotment option as discussed below. The Offering will be conducted on a best efforts basis through Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. acting as co-lead Agents (the "Agents"). It is anticipated that the Offering will close (the "Closing Date") on or about April 28, 2017.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of TriStar Gold and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, with each whole common share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.45 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

The Company has also agreed to grant the Agents an option to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes (the "Over-Allotment Option"), which will allow the Agents to arrange for purchasers to acquire up to an additional 15% of the number of Units initially sold under the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 30 days following the Closing Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for drilling and studies to advance the Company's Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is being made pursuant to the Final Prospectus, which has been filed in each of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. A copy of the Final Prospectus, which contains important information relating to the Units, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or from the Agents by contacting the Agents at ecm@echelonpartners.com or ecm@paradigmcap.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to "U.S. persons" ("U.S. persons"), as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities being offered have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include, the planned closing of the Offering, the amount of funds received from the Offering, the Company's use of proceeds from the Offering, the scope and success of the planned exploration program at the Castelo de Sonhos project and the Company's opinion that it has clear title to the Castelo de Sonhos property Such forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include changes in demand for and price of gold and other commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.