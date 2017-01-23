TriStar Gold Retains Integral Wealth as Market Maker

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TSG) (the "Company" or "TriStar") is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. TriStar and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

The agreement is for an initial 12-month period after which time it can be terminated on 30 days' notice.

About Integral Wealth Securities:

Integral Wealth Securities provides financing, strategic advisory, and market making services to emerging companies in three principal sectors: oil + gas, metals + mining and diversified industries. The firm also works closely with institutional and high net worth investors who seek attractive risk adjusted returns through participation in these sectors via new issues or the secondary markets.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.