TriStar Reports Results of Castelo de Sonhos Metallurgical Tests

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TSG) (the "Company" or "TriStar") reports that McClelland Laboratories ("McClelland") in Sparks, Nevada has completed the initial metallurgical test-work that will be used in the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Castelo de Sonhos gold project due for completion in the third quarter of 2017. Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO commented: "We're very pleased with these results as they confirm the ability to achieve high recoveries by both cyanidation and gravity under realistic operating conditions. Over the coming months, we will complete additional test-work and assess the economics and timelines of various options to identify the most appropriate process flowsheet for project development."

The metallurgical test-work was performed on a bulk sample created from drill core in the Esperança South region of Castelo de Sonhos with a head grade of approximately 1.5 g/t gold. McClelland assessed the gold recoveries using gravity concentration and cyanidation, with both sets of tests being done at a range of commercially reasonable grind sizes.

The gravity recoverable gold (GRG) tests were performed in triplicate on three 15 kg sub-samples from the bulk sample, at grind sizes that reflect coarse, medium and fine options: 80% passing (P80) 850, 250 and 75 microns. The results, presented in Table 1, demonstrate that most of the gold can be recovered to a rougher concentrate using gravity methods.

Table 1. Gravity recoverable gold test results

P(80) Gold Recovery 850 microns 41% 250 microns 73% 75 microns 84%

Gold recovery by cyanidation was assessed through bottle roll tests on four 2 kg sub-samples from the bulk sample, also at a range of grind sizes typical for a cyanidation process flowsheet. The results, presented in Table 2, show very high recoveries. Consumption of cyanide and lime were both low, an additional benefit as this reduces operating costs.

Table 2. Cyanidation test results

P(80) Gold recovery 250 microns 93% 150 microns 98% 105 microns 98% 75 microns 98%

Based on these positive results, TriStar will continue to assess the metallurgical characteristics of the Castelo de Sonhos deposit. Additional test-work will be aimed at establishing standard operating procedures for crushing and grinding, gold recovery and tailings disposal.

Tony Brown, MIMMM, C.Eng, TriStar's Manager of Metallurgical Engineering, is the QP for this press release and has prepared or supervised the preparation of the scientific or technical information in this press release and approves its publication.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include, the scope and success of the planned exploration program at the Castelo de Sonhos project and the Company's opinion that it has clear title to the Castelo de Sonhos property Such forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include changes in demand for and price of gold and other commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.