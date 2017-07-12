Trisura Group Announces U.S. Specialty Insurance License

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura") (TSX:TSU) today announced that it has received its Certificate of Authority from the Oklahoma Insurance Department for Trisura Specialty Insurance Company ("Trisura US"), its newly formed specialty insurer. Trisura US intends to seek an A.M. Best rating and begin writing business in the United States.

"The launch of Trisura US is a key milestone in the development of Trisura as an international specialty insurance provider," said Greg Morrison, CEO of Trisura. "We're excited to announce the licensing of our U.S. business and look forward to establishing relationships with program administrators in the U.S. to begin providing program services."

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance Ltd. and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Note: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words "will", "intends", seeks" and derivations thereof and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the commencement of operations by Trisura US and its related A.M. Best rating. Although Trisura believes that such forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Trisura to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include: economic and financial conditions in the countries in which we do business; the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; availability of equity and debt financing; and other risks and factors detailed in Trisura's Prospectus and U.S. Information Statement filed with securities regulators in Canada on May 12, 2017.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Trisura, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, Trisura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.