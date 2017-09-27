Trisura Group Ltd. Announces A.M. Best Rating for U.S. Specialty Insurance Business

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or "Trisura Group") (TSX:TSU) today announced that it has secured a rating from A.M. Best for Trisura's new U.S. specialty insurance business, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company ("Trisura Specialty"). A.M. Best has assigned a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and a long-term issuer credit rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" to Trisura Specialty. The outlook assigned to both ratings is stable.

"We launched Trisura Specialty as part of our strategy to become a leading international specialty insurance provider, and securing an A.M. Best rating will enable us to begin our expansion into the U.S. market." said Greg Morrison, CEO of Trisura Group. "With this rating Trisura Specialty intends to begin providing program services in the U.S."

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Note: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words "will", "intends" and derivations thereof and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the operations of Trisura Specialty Insurance Company and its A.M. Best rating. Although Trisura believes that such forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Trisura to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyber terrorism; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, Trisura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.