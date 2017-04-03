Triumvira to Present Corporate Update at the 24th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry

HAMILTON, ON and HACKENSACK, NJ--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Triumvira Immunologics Inc. today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Fiorino, MD, PhD, will present a corporate update at the 24th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry taking place on Friday, April 7 at the Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center in New York. Triumvira is scheduled to present at 2:30 PM in Room 402/403.

About Triumvira Immunologics Inc.

Triumvira Immunologics Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel platform for engineering T cells to attack cancers. Triumvira's innovative and proprietary technology for reprogramming T cells, called the T Cell-Antigen Coupler (or TAC), may possess advantages over other approaches to engineered T cells owing to the distinct biology of TAC-T cells. In solid tumor models, TAC-T cells outperform Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cells, showing better efficacy and markedly improved on- and off-tumor toxicity that correlates with a modulated cytokine secretion profile. Triumvira has licensed the TAC technology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario and intends to begin human testing of TAC T cells in 2018.