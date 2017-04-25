Triumvira to Present Corporate Update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

HAMILTON, ON and HACKENSACK, NJ--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Triumvira Immunologics Inc. today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Fiorino, MD, PhD, will present a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place May 1 and 2, 2017 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, Canada. Triumvira is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 2 at 3:00PM ET in Sheraton Hall B.

Dr. Fiorino will provide an overview of Triumvira's progress and future development plans for its T Cell-Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology platform. At the conference, Dr. Fiorino will review important new preclinical data that distinguish TAC-T cells from other engineered T cells and discuss development plans for the company's two lead programs, CD19 and BCMA, both of which are scheduled to enter the clinic in 2018.

About Triumvira Immunologics Inc.

Triumvira Immunologics Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel platform for engineering T cells to attack cancers. Triumvira's innovative and proprietary technology for reprogramming T cells, called the T Cell-Antigen Coupler (or TAC), possesses advantages over other approaches to engineered T cells owing to the distinct biology of TAC-T cells. Triumvira has licensed the TAC technology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario and its goal is to begin human testing of TAC T cells in 2018. Please visit: www.triumvira.com to learn more.

About Bloom Burton & Co. and the Healthcare Investor Conference

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in healthcare for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Bloom Burton's sixth annual Healthcare Investor Conference will feature approximately 60 of Canada's premier publicly traded and venture-backed private companies together with the most promising pre-venture companies in the healthcare industry. The event attracts Canadian, U.S. and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare companies. Please visit www.bloomburton.com to learn more.