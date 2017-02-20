Trivalent Announces Next Generation Data Protection for Healthcare Enterprises at HIMSS 2017

Leading-edge data security and privacy protection technology company demonstrates new product, Trivalent Protect™, and sponsors webinar for HIMSS attendees

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Trivalent, the leading provider of Next Generation Data Protection, today announces Trivalent Protect™ to secure sensitive and private healthcare information on the Windows OS platform. Trivalent will be providing on-site, registered demonstrations of its data protection solution, and also invites HIMSS attendees to register for an educational webinar on "How to Address Compliance Gaps by Protecting Healthcare Data".

As healthcare organizations continue to digitize information, from patient data to sensitive business information, on mobile or laptop devices, they are increasingly exposed to non-compliance penalties and the high-impact consequences of data loss. According to a 2017 Data Breach Industry Forecast, healthcare organizations are the most targeted sector with new, sophisticated attacks emerging.

Trivalent Protect provides healthcare IT security and risk professionals with a seamless, scalable and proven solution that is National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) certified. It is easy to deploy on any computing device that supports Windows 7, 8 and 10 in both ambulatory and out-patient environments. Different than traditional full disk encryption solutions, Trivalent Protect provides data security and privacy protection through a proprietary process called Data Alchemy™. This process of file-encryption, shredding, and local or cloud storage transforms the properties of sensitive and regulated data to make it completely unusable to hackers and unauthorized users.

Trivalent protects critical data, such as protected health information (PHI), personally identifiable information (PII), and Primary Account Number (PAN), in both connected and disconnected modes. This enables healthcare data to remain compliant in the event of a data breach or a stolen device.

"We are excited to invite HIMSS attendees to an on-site, registered demonstration of our product on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The demo showcases Trivalent Protect's capability to re-constitute only the portions of a shredded file that are needed by an authorized user in real-time," said Jyoti Wadhwa, VP of Marketing. "With this technology, healthcare organizations can now effectively control their data on any Windows OS device at all times, providing freedom to operate without risk of non-compliance or data theft."

As part of Trivalent's healthcare debut at the HIMSS 2017 Health IT Conference from Feb. 19-23, Trivalent is sponsoring a free healthcare data security and privacy protection webinar taking place on March 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. (EDT). On-line attendees will learn how to improve their data risk profile through an end-to-end HIPAA compliant platform from security and privacy experts. Webinar panelists include healthcare security and privacy risk practitioner and trainer, Marco Polizzi, HCISPP, HIT, LHRM, MHA, Joe DeWenter, Snr. Product Marketing Mgr., Getac, and Yiannis Vassiliades, VP Products, Trivalent.

For those who cannot attend HIMSS 2017, a post-event Trial of Trivalent Protect is also available. Companies interested in becoming an approved Trivalent Partner, or seeking general information, can contact: contact@trivalent.us.com.

About Trivalent

Trivalent is the leading provider of next generation data protection. It protects critical data by transforming the properties of data, making sensitive information unusable to unauthorized users. Trivalent's security stays with the data through every process and transaction, giving industries a solution that provides real-time data protection in even the most unpredictable environments. For more information, please visit www.trivalent.co.