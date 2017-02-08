Leading-edge data protection technology company unveils product to protect data on Windows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Trivalent, the leading provider of Next Generation Data Protection, today announces its general availability of Trivalent Protect™ for enterprises leveraging the Windows OS platform on desktops, laptops and mobile devices. Given that Microsoft Story Labs reports more than 400 million devices are running Windows 10 in 192 countries across the world, Trivalent Protect benefits millions of end users by giving them, and enterprises, back control of their data.

Trivalent Protect delivers NIAP-certified data protection against ongoing high-impact breaches that result in data loss and alleviates non-compliance penalties. Through a unique approach called Data Alchemy™, the properties of sensitive and regulated data are transformed to make it completely unusable to unauthorized actors. A multitude of industries such as healthcare, payment processing, utilities, public safety, defense and critical infrastructure can now effectively control their data when other security layers are circumvented.

Trivalent Protect performs file-level encryption by combining AES256 with proprietary file shredding. Akin to data loss prevention, Trivalent's next generation data protection solution is modular and a best-of-breed approach that includes secure storage of encrypted shreds in a device's file system. Unlike full disk encryption, which protects data only while a device is off, Trivalent Protect ensures that sensitive data is secure at-rest, regardless of the device state -- run-time or off.

"We are pleased to provide information security, risk and compliance stakeholders with a defense-in-depth solution that delivers unmatched data security and privacy protection," said Yiannis Vassiliades, VP of Products at Trivalent. "We have made deep innovation investments to provide ease of deployment, enterprise scalability, seamless end user experience and indiscernible performance impact."

Trivalent Protect supports Windows 7, 8 and 10. For IT administrators, it offers centralized and flexible configuration management with options to select file type and application data.

Trivalent is debuting Trivalent Protect at the RSA USA 2017 Conference from Feb. 13-17 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Attendees and media can sign up for a free on-site demonstration during RSA on Feb. 14 at 1:45 p.m., or register for a post-event Trial of Trivalent Protect. Companies interested in becoming an approved Trivalent Partner, or seeking general information, can contact: contact@trivalent.us.com.

About Trivalent

Trivalent is the leading provider of next generation data protection. It protects critical data by transforming the properties of data, making sensitive information unusable to unauthorized users. Trivalent's security stays with the data through every process and transaction, giving industries a solution that provides real-time data protection in even the most unpredictable environments. For more information, please visit www.trivalent.co.