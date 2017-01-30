Trivalent Sees Significant Growth and Expands into New Industries

Leader in Next Generation Data Protection™ expands to commercial markets following successful growth in government defense sectors

ANNAPOLIS, MD--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Trivalent, the leading provider of Next Generation Data Protection, today announces its expansion into new commercial markets. Since 2014, Trivalent has demonstrated strong performance in the defense sector with 250 percent revenue growth. New marketing management, a well-established Board of Advisors and strategic partnerships have also fueled Trivalent's readiness to address the growing data security and privacy protection challenges of industries such as healthcare, credit card processing, public safety and critical infrastructure.

Trivalent's data protection employs a defense-in-depth approach that goes beyond full-disk encryption and file-state monitoring. The security and privacy protection stays with data at all times -- whether it is saved on a device or in cloud storage, in-rest, in-use or in-transit. As such, Trivalent helps ensure organizations that their data remains HIPPA, PCI-DSS and ISO compliant if accessed by hackers or rogue insiders.

"Protecting data at the file-level is critical. With hostile attacks continuing to result in ongoing breaches, even stronger compliance requirements are expected for data and privacy protection across all industries -- especially those where personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and Primary Account Number (PAN) data is being generated and stored," says Ermis Sfakiyanudis, president and CEO at Trivalent. "Trivalent fills existing gaps in the security ecosystem by providing protection that stays with data when other network and perimeter security layers have been compromised."

Trivalent has also worked very closely with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to integrate Trivalent's unique product offerings into mission critical mobility platforms. Its next generation data protection solution is the first and only to achieve Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) approval by the National Security Agency (NSA), allowing classified information to be stored on mobile devices in connected and disconnected mode.

Differentiated from traditional endpoint or full-disk encryption, Trivalent's next generation data protection also goes beyond file-state monitoring by providing run-time protection against data compromise. Its unique process of encryption, shredding and storage, called Data Alchemy™, transforms the properties of data, making it wholly unusable and unrecoverable to unauthorized parties.

Trivalent is supported by a proven management team with vast and diverse entrepreneurial experience, including CEO and Co-Founder Ermis Sfakiyanudis, Co-Founder and CSO Rick Bueno, CTO John Suit, VP of Products Yiannis Vassiliades, VP of Engineering Mike Taldo and VP of Marketing Jyoti Wadhwa.

Trivalent is debuting its commercial availability in a presentation by Sfakiyanudis at ACG's 2017 Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference on Feb. 13 at 10:45 a.m. in San Francisco, California. For more information, contact contact@trivalent.us.com.

About Trivalent

Trivalent is the leading provider of next generation data protection. It protects critical data by transforming the properties of data, making sensitive information unusable to unauthorized users. Trivalent's security travels with the data through every process and transaction, giving industries a solution that provides real-time data protection in even the most unpredictable environments. For more information, please visit www.trivalent.co.