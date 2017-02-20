Trojan Battery Appoints Phillip Taylor as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer to Lead Its Global Workforce

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Trojan Battery Co., LLC, the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, has named Phillip Taylor as senior vice president, and chief human resources (HR) officer to lead the company's global workforce of more than 1,000 employees. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience to this position, which includes his most recent tenure at legendary toy maker Mattel, Inc.

"Phil's extensive global experience in talent acquisition, leadership development and change management, as well as his experience in complex acquisition integration situations, will serve us well as Trojan continues to grow to become a billion-dollar global energy storage solutions provider," said Jeff Elder, president and chief executive officer for Trojan Battery.

Taylor is responsible for the development of corporate HR strategies for Trojan's worldwide operations in the areas of recruitment, compensation, benefits, performance management and organizational development for the company.

While at Mattel, Taylor served as senior vice president of HR for the commercial and corporate divisions. Prior to this position, Taylor was senior vice president of HR for corporate functions and talent acquisition, as well as vice president of HR for international and global talent acquisition for Mattel. He also held other senior roles at various global Mattel locations in Hong Kong, Jakarta and Amsterdam.

Prior to Mattel, Taylor worked with Fisher Price as production manager and personnel manager in the U.K. He joined Mattel when the company acquired Fisher Price in 1993, and played an instrumental role in the integration of the two businesses in Europe.

Taylor holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Newcastle Upon Tyne Polytechnic in the U.K. In addition, he received a postgraduate diploma in personnel management from Teesside University Management School in the U.K.

About Trojan Battery Company

Trojan Battery is the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries and a battery technology pioneer, having built the first golf car battery in 1952. Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applications that require deep-cycle battery performance, including aerial work platform, airport ground support equipment, floor cleaning machines, golf and utility vehicles, marine/RV, material handling, oil/gas and renewable energy.

Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:2008 certified with operations in California and Georgia, and maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, as well as one in Sligo, Ireland, dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery visit www.trojanbattery.com.

